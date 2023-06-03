Sujan seeks role of women leaders







"The government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is tirelessly working for the overall development of women by providing them with quality education and scopes of employment.



Our party will become stronger further with more efficient and competent female leads," he said while addressing as the chief guest the Debiganj upazila Mohila Awami League's triennial conference, held at Debiganj Govt Degree College ground here on Saturday afternoon.

"Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman believed in equal rights for women, and so he fought for the political and economic emancipation of women.



His philosophy for women empowerment is exemplary for future political leadership," he added.



Zila Mohila Awami League General Secretary and Panchagarh Municipality Mayor Zakia Khatun addressed the function as the keynote speaker. �BSS



Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan yesterday said competent women leaders can perform a crucial role in further amplifying the strength of the Awami League (AL)."The government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is tirelessly working for the overall development of women by providing them with quality education and scopes of employment.Our party will become stronger further with more efficient and competent female leads," he said while addressing as the chief guest the Debiganj upazila Mohila Awami League's triennial conference, held at Debiganj Govt Degree College ground here on Saturday afternoon."Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman believed in equal rights for women, and so he fought for the political and economic emancipation of women.His philosophy for women empowerment is exemplary for future political leadership," he added.Zila Mohila Awami League General Secretary and Panchagarh Municipality Mayor Zakia Khatun addressed the function as the keynote speaker. �BSS