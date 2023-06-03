Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 3 June, 2023, 2:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Women's Own

Sujan seeks role of women leaders

Published : Saturday, 3 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan yesterday said competent women leaders can perform a crucial role in further amplifying the strength of the Awami League (AL).

"The government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is tirelessly working for the overall development of women by providing them with quality education and scopes of employment.

Our party will become stronger further with more efficient and competent female leads," he said while addressing as the chief guest the Debiganj upazila Mohila Awami League's triennial conference, held at Debiganj Govt Degree College ground here on Saturday afternoon.

"Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman believed in equal rights for women, and so he fought for the political and economic emancipation of women.

His philosophy for women empowerment is exemplary for future political leadership," he added.

Zila Mohila Awami League General Secretary and Panchagarh Municipality Mayor Zakia Khatun addressed the function as the keynote speaker.    �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Budget 2024: ‘Smart Bangladesh’ plan to give Tk 1b for women, youth
Get rid of dandruff
Chefs Beyond Home Season 3 concludes amid fanfare
Driving development taking climate risks into consideration
Sujan seeks role of women leaders
UN climate agency picks Argentina’s Saulo as first woman leader
Grameenphone’s platform SHE 4.0 launched
KrayonMag’s initiative ‘Bornomala’ ends


Latest News
No possibility of inflation from govt. borrowings: BB Governor
Joy century helps Bangladesh A salvage a draw
Elderly man drowned in Bogura pond
Schoolboy commits suicide in Magura
CPD dismisses budget's projections on growth, inflation, revenue collection
CPD has to show their expertise: Hasan
50 dead in train collision in India
Woman, two sons drown in Dinajpur pond
Bangladesh reports 4 more dengue cases
Kader Siddique calls US visa policy a disgrace for Bangladesh
Most Read News
Woman, two sons killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in Ctg
Budget aims to rein in inflation
Canada expat woman's murder: Husband's father, brother remanded
One killed in Shyamoli building fire
Budget for tackling economic crisis: AL leaders
Farmers’ thoughts on the upcoming national budget
President reaches Turkey to attend Erdogan's installation ceremony
Two killed as truck overturns on Dhaka-Chattogram highway
Fire breaks out at Mirpur factory
Severe heatwave sweeps across four districts
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft