

Stay trendy even in shimmering heat



The scorching heat also invites various types of diseases so everyone should be cautious in their life style at this moment. It's also very crucial what you are wearing.



You have to wear clothes that would give you the comfort. You also have to give the trend and style a thought. It's bit difficult though. But in this modern fashion world, nothing is impossible.

Polo shirts or t-shirts can be chosen keeping the comfort and fashion in mind. For a long time, t-shirts and polo shirts have been considered as go-to fashion.



A polo shirt or t-shirt will give you a smart casual and semi-formal look in addition to keeping you comfortable throughout the day.



In extreme heat, many offices these days do not have a dress code requirement.



In that case, polo shirts can be easily chosen. But in this case, you have to be a little careful in choosing the color.



Light colors like light grey, white, light ash, off-white, sky, light green, turquoise can be picked up.



Stay trendy even in shimmering heat



It complements well the denim jeans, formal pants or chinos. West polo or t-shirts with jeans or formal pants or chinos, you will look always stylish, trendy and more importantly the comfort that you are searching in this extreme heat.



Apart from the youth, polo shirts are now very popular among people of all ages.



This summer leading fashion Kay Kraft has brought a collection of new design T-shirts along with polos. The t-shirt design is as always trendy and stylish as well as there is indigenous culture through the prints, which is worth keeping in the collection.



Made of premium cotton fabric in Navy, Sky, Off-White, Grey, White, Bottle Green, Red, Green, Maroon, Yellow, Turquoise, Paste, Ash, Magenta, Ash, Black and Light Colors, you can easily choose your favorite comfort polo or t-shirt.



Bangladesh are now experiencing an unbearable heat wave across the country, which made the people's life almost hell. There was discomfort all around.The scorching heat also invites various types of diseases so everyone should be cautious in their life style at this moment. It's also very crucial what you are wearing.You have to wear clothes that would give you the comfort. You also have to give the trend and style a thought. It's bit difficult though. But in this modern fashion world, nothing is impossible.Polo shirts or t-shirts can be chosen keeping the comfort and fashion in mind. For a long time, t-shirts and polo shirts have been considered as go-to fashion.A polo shirt or t-shirt will give you a smart casual and semi-formal look in addition to keeping you comfortable throughout the day.In extreme heat, many offices these days do not have a dress code requirement.In that case, polo shirts can be easily chosen. But in this case, you have to be a little careful in choosing the color.Light colors like light grey, white, light ash, off-white, sky, light green, turquoise can be picked up.Apart from the office, you can wear polo shirts for casual and semi-formal looks at parties, day outs or hanging out with friends. There is another advantage which polo or t-shirt can give you.It complements well the denim jeans, formal pants or chinos. West polo or t-shirts with jeans or formal pants or chinos, you will look always stylish, trendy and more importantly the comfort that you are searching in this extreme heat.Apart from the youth, polo shirts are now very popular among people of all ages.This summer leading fashion Kay Kraft has brought a collection of new design T-shirts along with polos. The t-shirt design is as always trendy and stylish as well as there is indigenous culture through the prints, which is worth keeping in the collection.Made of premium cotton fabric in Navy, Sky, Off-White, Grey, White, Bottle Green, Red, Green, Maroon, Yellow, Turquoise, Paste, Ash, Magenta, Ash, Black and Light Colors, you can easily choose your favorite comfort polo or t-shirt.