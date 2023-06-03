Video
Mango milk shake

Published : Saturday, 3 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Ingredients:
v    11/2 to 2 cups mangoes chopped or 1 cup pulp

v    1 to 1% cup chilled milk (or coconut milk, almond milk)
v    2 tbsps sugar (honey, maple syrup, coconut sugar, jaggery) (skip if using ice cream)

v    11/2 tsp vanilla extract (optional, or 1/4 cardamom powder)

v    2 tbsp sliced nuts to garnish

v    25 cashews  (optional) or almonds or 4 scoops of vanilla ice cream

Method:
1.    Wash mangoes under running water and peel them. Chop them to bite sized pieces. Chill the milk.

2.    For a chilled milkshake without ice cream, chill the mangoes for a few hours. Also soak cashews for 30 minutes or almonds for 6 hours. Peel them.

3.    Add all the ingredients to a blender and blend them until smooth. If using ice cream skip sugar.

4.    Taste test and add more milk or mangoes to suit your taste and blend again. Pour mango milkshake to serving glasses and garnish with sliced nuts.


« PreviousNext »

