

Mango milk shake

v 11/2 to 2 cups mangoes chopped or 1 cup pulp



v 1 to 1% cup chilled milk (or coconut milk, almond milk)





v 11/2 tsp vanilla extract (optional, or 1/4 cardamom powder)



v 2 tbsp sliced nuts to garnish



v 25 cashews (optional) or almonds or 4 scoops of vanilla ice cream



Method:

1. Wash mangoes under running water and peel them. Chop them to bite sized pieces. Chill the milk.



2. For a chilled milkshake without ice cream, chill the mangoes for a few hours. Also soak cashews for 30 minutes or almonds for 6 hours. Peel them.



3. Add all the ingredients to a blender and blend them until smooth. If using ice cream skip sugar.



4. Taste test and add more milk or mangoes to suit your taste and blend again. Pour mango milkshake to serving glasses and garnish with sliced nuts.



