Fresh Raw Mango Juice

v Raw mango cubes - 2 pcs



v Sugar syrup - 1 tbsp





v Black salt - 1/2 tsp



v Cumin powder - 1/4 tsp



v Ice cubes - as needed



Method:

1. Take a juicer mixture. Add raw mango cubes, sugar syrup, water, black salt & cumin powder.



2. Grind it well for about 1 minute.



3. Electrifying Raw mango juice is ready to serve. Add ice cubes and serve chilled.



