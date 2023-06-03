

Bengal Meat launches online Qurbani portal as a complete solution to Qurbani



The online portal allows customers to order their desired cattle while ensuring they are slaughtered under the supervision of a representative of the Islamic Foundation and delivered to the customers by maintaining the proper cold chain.



Keeping customers' comfort and need in mind, Bengal Meat organizes this every year to avoid the hassle of going to haats, open-air slaughtering and processing.

At a press conference held on June 1 at Bengal Meat's head office in Dhaka, officials of Bengal Meat announced the commencement of their Qurbani portal for the 9th year in a row.



Minister of Fisheries and Livestock, Govt. of Peoples Republic of Bangladesh S. M. Rezaul Karim, MP, has already launched this year's dedicated website www.qurbani.bengalmeat.com on 30th May 2023. He termed Bengal Meat's online Qurbani initiative as a noble example towards building a Smart Bangladesh.



Bengal Meat's Head of Marketing, Shaikh Imran Aziz; Qurbani Project Lead, Foysal Ahamed and Senior Manager of the Human Resource Department Nur Mohammad were present at the press conference.



Head of Marketing Shaikh Imran Aziz said, "Bengal meat guarantees and ensures the safest and halal Qurbani, backed by their own sourcing of healthy cattle, international standard meat processing and structured delivery system strictly adhering to cold chain.



Every year Bengal Meat brings about new attractions, similarly, this year too, we have introduced organic grass-fed cattle for the first time in Bangladesh."



He further added, "for the past eight years Bengal Meat has been considered as the most 'safe and halal' Qurbani platform in terms of user experience and has gradually been gaining popularity among people."



This portal provides well-rounded services starting from cattle selection, halal Qurbani, meat processing, online payment and delivery options.



