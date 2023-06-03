Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 3 June, 2023, 2:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

Bengal Meat launches online Qurbani portal as a complete solution to Qurbani

Published : Saturday, 3 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Life & Style Desk

Bengal Meat launches online Qurbani portal as a complete solution to Qurbani

Bengal Meat launches online Qurbani portal as a complete solution to Qurbani

On the occasion for the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha, Bengal Meat has once again launched their Online Qurbani Haat.

The online portal allows customers to order their desired cattle while ensuring they are slaughtered under the supervision of a representative of the Islamic Foundation and delivered to the customers by maintaining the proper cold chain.

Keeping customers' comfort and need in mind, Bengal Meat organizes this every year to avoid the hassle of going to haats, open-air slaughtering and processing.

At a press conference held on June 1 at Bengal Meat's head office in Dhaka, officials of Bengal Meat announced the commencement of their Qurbani portal for the 9th year in a row.

Minister of Fisheries and Livestock, Govt. of Peoples Republic of Bangladesh S. M. Rezaul Karim, MP, has already launched this year's dedicated website www.qurbani.bengalmeat.com on 30th May 2023. He termed Bengal Meat's online Qurbani initiative as a noble example towards building a Smart Bangladesh.

Bengal Meat's Head of Marketing, Shaikh Imran Aziz; Qurbani Project Lead, Foysal Ahamed and Senior Manager of the Human Resource Department Nur Mohammad were present at the press conference.

Head of Marketing Shaikh Imran Aziz said, "Bengal meat guarantees and ensures the safest and halal Qurbani, backed by their own sourcing of healthy cattle, international standard meat processing and structured delivery system strictly adhering to cold chain.

Every year Bengal Meat brings about new attractions, similarly, this year too, we have introduced organic grass-fed cattle for the first time in Bangladesh."

He further added, "for the past eight years Bengal Meat has been considered as the most 'safe and halal' Qurbani platform in terms of user experience and has gradually been gaining popularity among people."

This portal provides well-rounded services starting from cattle selection, halal Qurbani, meat processing, online payment and delivery options.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Stay trendy even in shimmering heat
Mango milk shake
Fresh Raw Mango Juice
Bengal Meat launches online Qurbani portal as a complete solution to Qurbani
Le Reve’s new form at Jamuna Future Park
Holiday Inn launches Mediterranean Restaurant ‘The Ilish’
Six Seasons Hotel revamps its popular oriental restaurant Bunka
Dhaka DocLab & British Council screening four climate documentaries


Latest News
No possibility of inflation from govt. borrowings: BB Governor
Joy century helps Bangladesh A salvage a draw
Elderly man drowned in Bogura pond
Schoolboy commits suicide in Magura
CPD dismisses budget's projections on growth, inflation, revenue collection
CPD has to show their expertise: Hasan
50 dead in train collision in India
Woman, two sons drown in Dinajpur pond
Bangladesh reports 4 more dengue cases
Kader Siddique calls US visa policy a disgrace for Bangladesh
Most Read News
Woman, two sons killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in Ctg
Budget aims to rein in inflation
Canada expat woman's murder: Husband's father, brother remanded
One killed in Shyamoli building fire
Budget for tackling economic crisis: AL leaders
Farmers’ thoughts on the upcoming national budget
President reaches Turkey to attend Erdogan's installation ceremony
Two killed as truck overturns on Dhaka-Chattogram highway
Fire breaks out at Mirpur factory
Severe heatwave sweeps across four districts
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft