

Le Reve’s new form at Jamuna Future Park



Le Reve Eid-ul-Azhar collection has also arrived in this new store. Le Reve has divided this special collection into three parts.



Eid Casual, Ethnic and Exclusive Collection Nargisas. At the same time, the Eid collection for teenagers and children has been launched.

The new store showcases the Eid collection through a wide range, period-appropriate interiors and attractive displays.



Apart from the Eid collection, the store has co-branded exclusive label Nargissus, home decor and lifestyle accessories.



Le Reve's new store was inaugurated on the ground floor of Jamuna Future Park in a new form. The store is arranged in an area of 10,500 square feet in stores number 24 to 30.Le Reve Eid-ul-Azhar collection has also arrived in this new store. Le Reve has divided this special collection into three parts.Eid Casual, Ethnic and Exclusive Collection Nargisas. At the same time, the Eid collection for teenagers and children has been launched.The new store showcases the Eid collection through a wide range, period-appropriate interiors and attractive displays.Apart from the Eid collection, the store has co-branded exclusive label Nargissus, home decor and lifestyle accessories.