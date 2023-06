Holiday Inn launches Mediterranean Restaurant ‘The Ilish’

Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre launched a one of a kind Mediterranean restaurant called 'The ILISH' on May 18.





For those with an adventurous palate, this is a great opportunity to find new twists on the familiar feel, as there are only few Mediterranean themed restaurants in Dhaka.

Ilish brings in this new assortment of dishes to explore the common roots between Bengali and Mediterranean culinary culture.