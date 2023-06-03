

Six Seasons Hotel revamps its popular oriental restaurant Bunka



After an extensive period of renovations and upgrades, Bunka is ready to reemerge with a refreshed concept, reimagined menu, and an ambiance that celebrates the rich tapestry of oriental cuisine, said the hotel in a release.



Located on the 13th floor of the Six Seasons Hotel, Bunka offers a stunning panoramic view of the city skyline and a spectacular dining experience with its elegant, contemporary ambiance, added the release.

With an array of culinary delights, including a captivating dim sum cart, teppanyaki stations, live cooking experiences, an expansive Ayco menu boasting 106 tantalising dishes, and unlimited drinks, Bunka aims to redefine oriental dining and delight guests with an unforgettable gastronomic journey, it further noted.



Bunka has now introduced a remarkable dim sum cart, where guests can partake in the time-honoured tradition of indulging in a variety of delectable bite-sized treats.



The cart presents an interactive dining experience, with a wide selection of steamed, fried, and baked delicacies prepared by skilled chefs.



Each steamer basket offers an exquisite assortment of flavours, from succulent shrimp dumplings ensuring an authentic and engaging culinary adventure.



Bunka invites guests to experience the artistry of teppanyaki dining. The sizzling grills and skilled chefs create a dynamic ambiance where guests can witness their meals being expertly prepared with flair.



From tender meats and fresh seafood to vibrant vegetables, the teppanyaki stations transform the dining experience into a captivating performance, showcasing the culinary mastery of the chefs.



The popular oriental restaurant Bunka of Six Seasons Hotel in the capital has been relaunched on May 25.After an extensive period of renovations and upgrades, Bunka is ready to reemerge with a refreshed concept, reimagined menu, and an ambiance that celebrates the rich tapestry of oriental cuisine, said the hotel in a release.Located on the 13th floor of the Six Seasons Hotel, Bunka offers a stunning panoramic view of the city skyline and a spectacular dining experience with its elegant, contemporary ambiance, added the release.With an array of culinary delights, including a captivating dim sum cart, teppanyaki stations, live cooking experiences, an expansive Ayco menu boasting 106 tantalising dishes, and unlimited drinks, Bunka aims to redefine oriental dining and delight guests with an unforgettable gastronomic journey, it further noted.Bunka has now introduced a remarkable dim sum cart, where guests can partake in the time-honoured tradition of indulging in a variety of delectable bite-sized treats.The cart presents an interactive dining experience, with a wide selection of steamed, fried, and baked delicacies prepared by skilled chefs.Each steamer basket offers an exquisite assortment of flavours, from succulent shrimp dumplings ensuring an authentic and engaging culinary adventure.Bunka invites guests to experience the artistry of teppanyaki dining. The sizzling grills and skilled chefs create a dynamic ambiance where guests can witness their meals being expertly prepared with flair.From tender meats and fresh seafood to vibrant vegetables, the teppanyaki stations transform the dining experience into a captivating performance, showcasing the culinary mastery of the chefs.