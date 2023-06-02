Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 2 June, 2023, 12:25 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

EC's budget increased by Tk 868cr in election year

Published : Friday, 2 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Staff Correspondent


According to the budget for the fiscal year 2023-24, it has been proposed that Tk 2,406 crore will be allocated for the Election Commission.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal proposed the allocation during the budget presentation for the fiscal year 2023-24.
This information can be seen in the budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 proposed in Parliament Thursday.

According to the proposed budget, the operating budget of this constitutional body is increasing by Tk 1,357 crores compared to the previous budget.

 The overall budget of the Election Commission has increased by Tk 1,538 crore compared to the outgoing financial year and stands at Tk 2,406 crore in the coming financial year.

The 12th national election may be held in late December this year or early January next year. The budget of the 11th National Assembly election held in December 2018 was Tk 700 crore.

According to EC sources, earlier in February this year, in a meeting with the officials of the Ministry of Finance, the commission has asked the government for Tk 3,954 crores to meet the expenses of the upcoming National Assembly and local government elections.

This is the 52nd budget of the country, the 24th budget of the Awami League-led government and the fifth budget of Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal.

The size of the budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 is 12.34 percent larger than the previous fiscal year.  

The budget is 15.21 per cent of the estimated GDP of Tk 50,06,672 crore.

The overall deficit in this year's proposed budget is 2,61, 785 crores, which is 5.2 percent of GDP.

 To meet the deficit, the government has planned to borrow Tk 1,50,785 crore from domestic sources including banks and Tk 1,11,000 crore from foreign sources.

In the proposed budget, the government has set a revenue collection target of Tk 5,00,000 which is about Tk 67,000 crore more than last fiscal year.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EC's budget increased by Tk 868cr in election year
What about Gas Dev Fund? asks CAB Energy Adviser
Tax-free income limit rises to Tk 3.5 lakh
Prices down
Prices up
Tk 88,162cr proposed for edn sector
Proposed budget lacks direction to improve energy situation: Tamim
Defence budget increases by 4.3pc


Latest News
Woman killed in B'baria road crash
President off to Turkey to attend Erdogan's installation ceremony
Lightning kills boy in Kishoreganj
Six La Liga teams battling to beat drop on final day
Mother, two sons killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in Ctg
Taylor Swift fans report 'amnesia' following Eras show
Two killed as truck overturns on Dhaka-Chattogram highway
Ten injured in CU BCL infighting
One killed in Shyamoli building fire
As Messi rumours swirl, an Argentine takes charge in Miami
Most Read News
Samrat can go abroad for treatment
Child pornography: Youth held on Google's information
Finance Minister places Tk 7.61 lakh crore budget in JS
By-election to Dhaka-17 seat on July 17
Erdogan, PM Hasina vow to take Dhaka-Ankara ties to new height
Deal signed with Qatar to get additional 1.5 million tons LNG per year
Proposed budget will help build Smart Bangladesh: Quader
Couple among three killed in Feni road accident
Budget is unrealistic: CPD
Proposed budget is for looting, laundering money in smart way: Amir Khasru
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft