EC's budget increased by Tk 868cr in election year





According to the budget for the fiscal year 2023-24, it has been proposed that Tk 2,406 crore will be allocated for the Election Commission.



Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal proposed the allocation during the budget presentation for the fiscal year 2023-24.





According to the proposed budget, the operating budget of this constitutional body is increasing by Tk 1,357 crores compared to the previous budget.



The overall budget of the Election Commission has increased by Tk 1,538 crore compared to the outgoing financial year and stands at Tk 2,406 crore in the coming financial year.



The 12th national election may be held in late December this year or early January next year. The budget of the 11th National Assembly election held in December 2018 was Tk 700 crore.



According to EC sources, earlier in February this year, in a meeting with the officials of the Ministry of Finance, the commission has asked the government for Tk 3,954 crores to meet the expenses of the upcoming National Assembly and local government elections.



This is the 52nd budget of the country, the 24th budget of the Awami League-led government and the fifth budget of Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal.



The size of the budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 is 12.34 percent larger than the previous fiscal year.



The budget is 15.21 per cent of the estimated GDP of Tk 50,06,672 crore.



The overall deficit in this year's proposed budget is 2,61, 785 crores, which is 5.2 percent of GDP.



To meet the deficit, the government has planned to borrow Tk 1,50,785 crore from domestic sources including banks and Tk 1,11,000 crore from foreign sources.



