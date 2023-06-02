What about Gas Dev Fund? asks CAB Energy Adviser







"This funds are absolutely created by the public money for the smooth development of the country's gas and power sector, from the public pockets' the utility departments are getting hundreds of crore for one decade, in all public hearings we raised the issue where the money is going as we did not find any development in gas exploration side, there was a specific guideline for using the money, unfortunately, there was no direction, people have no idea where the money is going? We did not create the fund to pay the bill of LNG import," Energy Adviser to CAB Prof Dr M Shamsul Alam said.



Will this budget help us to reduce the price of essentials, or reduce load-shedding or cut energy price although it is going down in international market? He asked.

"The Finance Minister's speech did not discuss the public issues, even the new plan to increase local gas output�how and why we to discuss it," he asked.



We found that a huge amount of money has been allocated to the Power sector, but most of it would be spent for smart grid to transmit Rooppur power, where is the step to increase gas output from Titas or Bhola or increase production from the Kailashtila gas fields these are long pending issues, we are feeling tired to discuss the matter, the CAB leader said.



" During the public hearing, all the utility agencies has claimed that they are losing concern, but we see the NBR imposes corporate tax upon them. It said either the NBR did not trust them or they are money making organization. If the second one is correct than why the government has said all utilities are losing money," he asked.



And if the NBR did not trust on the financial books than it probe that there are sever irregularity and lack of transparency there�it should be stopped, he said.



Giving thanks to the State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid, Dr Shamsul Alam said, " the State Minister has given a true statement before the Jatiya Sangsad on Wednesday (May 31) that the government did not pay any direct subsidy for fuel import, however, we are paying more for that," Energy Adviser to CAB Prof Alam said.



