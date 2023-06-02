Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 2 June, 2023, 12:25 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

What about Gas Dev Fund? asks CAB Energy Adviser

Published : Friday, 2 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Special Correspondent

The proposed budget did not discuss the "Gas Development Fund" or "Electricity Development Fund" that the people have created through a verdict of the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) 12 years back.

"This funds are absolutely created by the public money for the smooth development of the country's gas and power sector, from the public pockets' the utility departments are getting hundreds of crore for one decade, in all public hearings we raised the issue where the money is going as we did not find any development in gas exploration side, there was a specific guideline for using the money, unfortunately, there was no direction, people have no idea where  the money is going? We did not create the fund to pay the bill of LNG import," Energy Adviser to CAB Prof Dr M Shamsul Alam said.

Will this budget help us to reduce the price of essentials, or reduce load-shedding or cut energy price although it is going down in international market? He asked.

"The Finance Minister's speech did not discuss the public issues, even the new plan to increase local gas output�how and why we to discuss it," he asked.

We found that a huge amount of money has been allocated to the Power sector, but most of it would be spent for smart grid to transmit Rooppur power, where is the step to increase gas output from Titas or Bhola or increase production from the Kailashtila gas fields these are long pending issues, we are feeling tired to discuss the matter, the CAB leader said.

" During the public hearing, all the utility agencies has claimed that they are losing concern, but we see the NBR imposes corporate tax upon them. It said either the NBR did not trust them or they are money making organization. If the second one is correct than why the government has said all utilities are losing money," he asked.

And if the NBR did not trust on the financial books than it probe that there are sever irregularity and lack of transparency there�it should be stopped, he said.

Giving thanks to the State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid, Dr Shamsul Alam said, " the State Minister has given a true statement before the Jatiya Sangsad on Wednesday (May 31) that the government did not pay any direct subsidy for fuel import, however, we are paying more for that," Energy Adviser to CAB Prof Alam said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EC's budget increased by Tk 868cr in election year
What about Gas Dev Fund? asks CAB Energy Adviser
Tax-free income limit rises to Tk 3.5 lakh
Prices down
Prices up
Tk 88,162cr proposed for edn sector
Proposed budget lacks direction to improve energy situation: Tamim
Defence budget increases by 4.3pc


Latest News
Woman killed in B'baria road crash
President off to Turkey to attend Erdogan's installation ceremony
Lightning kills boy in Kishoreganj
Six La Liga teams battling to beat drop on final day
Mother, two sons killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in Ctg
Taylor Swift fans report 'amnesia' following Eras show
Two killed as truck overturns on Dhaka-Chattogram highway
Ten injured in CU BCL infighting
One killed in Shyamoli building fire
As Messi rumours swirl, an Argentine takes charge in Miami
Most Read News
Samrat can go abroad for treatment
Child pornography: Youth held on Google's information
Finance Minister places Tk 7.61 lakh crore budget in JS
By-election to Dhaka-17 seat on July 17
Erdogan, PM Hasina vow to take Dhaka-Ankara ties to new height
Deal signed with Qatar to get additional 1.5 million tons LNG per year
Proposed budget will help build Smart Bangladesh: Quader
Couple among three killed in Feni road accident
Budget is unrealistic: CPD
Proposed budget is for looting, laundering money in smart way: Amir Khasru
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft