Tax-free income limit rises to Tk 3.5 lakh
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal while placing the Tk 7,61,785 crore national budget for 2023-24 fiscal year in the parliament on Thursday, proposed increasing the tax-free income limit to Tk 3.5 lakh from the existing Tk 3 lakh for individual taxpayers for 2023-24 fiscal year.
Besides, the tax-free income threshold for women and senior citizens above 65 years of age has also been increased to Tk 4 lakh from Tk 3.5 lakh.
Proposals have been placed for the physically challenged persons and third gender taxpayers to extend their tax-free income limit to Tk 4.75 lakh, which were Tk 4.5 lakh and Tk 3.5 lakh respectively.
The tax-free income limit for war-wounded gazette freedom fighter will be Tk 5 lakh, up from Tk 4.75 lakh.
Earlier, the government increased the tax-free income Tk 3 lakh back in fiscal 2020-21.