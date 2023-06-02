|
Prices up
Published : Friday, 2 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM Count : 36
* Mobile phone
* Plastic household products
* Tissue paper
* Aluminium utensils
* Refrigerator
* Washing machine
* Printer, scanner, router, earphones, pen drive
* Imported nuts, imported coffee
* Bicycle parts
* Imported software, cylinder of high-end electric vehicle
* Imported motorcycle
* Cigarettes, some tobacco products
* Optical fibre cables
* Imported electric lighting fittings, dates, lift, gold bar, cement, ball point pen, software, polypropylene film, LPG cylinder, etc.