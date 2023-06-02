Tk 88,162cr proposed for edn sector





The government has proposed a budget of Tk 88,162 crore for the education sector in the budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year, up from Tk 81,449 crore in the current fiscal year - an increase of Tk 6,713 crore.



Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal proposed the allocation of Tk 88,162 crore for education sector in the national budget for 2023-24 fiscal year (FY), which was Tk 81,449 crore in the revised budget of FY 2022-23.





While placing the national budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 in the Jatiya Sangsad, the minister said, "Enhancing the quality of education at all levels is our special commitment. We are reaping the benefits of the government's policies as well as targeted spending in education and skill development over the past 14 years".



Pledging to continue the government's regular activities in the primary education sector, Kamal gave an outline of basic education in building 'Smart Bangladesh', saying that greater importance is being given to technology-based education to equip students for building a smart nation.



