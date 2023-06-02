|
Defence budget increases by 4.3pc
|
The allocation for the Defence Ministry in the proposed budget for fiscal year 2023-24, has been increased by Tk 1,735 crore, a 4.29 per cent increase, from that of the outgoing fiscal 2022-23.
Tk 42,095 crore has been proposed for the Defence Ministry and other services under the ministry in the national budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year.
An amount of Tk 40,360 crore was proposed for the Defence Ministry and other services under the ministry in the national budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal made the announcement during his budget speech at the National Parliament Bhaban on Thursday.