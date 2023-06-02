Defence budget increases by 4.3pc







Tk 42,095 crore has been proposed for the Defence Ministry and other services under the ministry in the national budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year.



An amount of Tk 40,360 crore was proposed for the Defence Ministry and other services under the ministry in the national budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal made the announcement during his budget speech at the National Parliament Bhaban on Thursday.



Besides, he also proposed Tk 45 crore for Armed Forces Division which was unchanged from the outgoing fiscal's budget. �UNB



