Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 2 June, 2023, 12:24 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Long term plan vital for Universal Pension Scheme: Mansur

Published : Friday, 2 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Mizanur Rahman


Executive Director of the Policy Research Institute (PRI) Dr Ahsan H Mansur said on Thursday, "A long term plan of 3 to 5 years should be taken for implementation of Universal Pension Scheme. The government has said that in the proposed budget, a separate authority will be formulated for the implementation of the scheme. It is a good initiative. But it is not possible to implement it within a year. The government said Universal Pension Scheme will implement in the current fiscal year. But it didn't. Not even in the next fiscal year. Institutional structure must be done first."

Dr Mansur in his reaction to the proposed budget told the Daily Observer, "The government has taken a bank loan of more than Tk 80,000 crore in the current fiscal year to meet the expenditure. Another Tk 20,000 crore will be taken. The money have to be printed. This has an impact on inflation. In the next budget as well, the government will take a loan of over Tk 150,000 crore. The banking sector will not be able to supply this huge amount of money. So we have to print money again. This will affect not only the dollar but the overall products. As a result, inflation will increase. It is not possible to implement the inflation target set by the government at 6.5 per cent.
He said that the government has set a target of bringing Tk 12 billion as foreign aid and loan. It is very difficult to implement. Savings certificate sales are down.

He also said, "The government has said that there will be 7.1 per cent gross domestic production (GDP) growth. We want growth. But you can't get it if you want it. Investment should be increased. The government said it would increase investment by four per cent. But in the last 15 years there has not even been 1 to 2 per cent growth. So how is it possible in the next budget? The economy is already in trouble this year."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EC's budget increased by Tk 868cr in election year
What about Gas Dev Fund? asks CAB Energy Adviser
Tax-free income limit rises to Tk 3.5 lakh
Prices down
Prices up
Tk 88,162cr proposed for edn sector
Proposed budget lacks direction to improve energy situation: Tamim
Defence budget increases by 4.3pc


Latest News
Woman killed in B'baria road crash
President off to Turkey to attend Erdogan's installation ceremony
Lightning kills boy in Kishoreganj
Six La Liga teams battling to beat drop on final day
Mother, two sons killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in Ctg
Taylor Swift fans report 'amnesia' following Eras show
Two killed as truck overturns on Dhaka-Chattogram highway
Ten injured in CU BCL infighting
One killed in Shyamoli building fire
As Messi rumours swirl, an Argentine takes charge in Miami
Most Read News
Samrat can go abroad for treatment
Child pornography: Youth held on Google's information
Finance Minister places Tk 7.61 lakh crore budget in JS
By-election to Dhaka-17 seat on July 17
Erdogan, PM Hasina vow to take Dhaka-Ankara ties to new height
Deal signed with Qatar to get additional 1.5 million tons LNG per year
Proposed budget will help build Smart Bangladesh: Quader
Couple among three killed in Feni road accident
Budget is unrealistic: CPD
Proposed budget is for looting, laundering money in smart way: Amir Khasru
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft