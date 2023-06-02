Long term plan vital for Universal Pension Scheme: Mansur





Executive Director of the Policy Research Institute (PRI) Dr Ahsan H Mansur said on Thursday, "A long term plan of 3 to 5 years should be taken for implementation of Universal Pension Scheme. The government has said that in the proposed budget, a separate authority will be formulated for the implementation of the scheme. It is a good initiative. But it is not possible to implement it within a year. The government said Universal Pension Scheme will implement in the current fiscal year. But it didn't. Not even in the next fiscal year. Institutional structure must be done first."Dr Mansur in his reaction to the proposed budget told the Daily Observer, "The government has taken a bank loan of more than Tk 80,000 crore in the current fiscal year to meet the expenditure. Another Tk 20,000 crore will be taken. The money have to be printed. This has an impact on inflation. In the next budget as well, the government will take a loan of over Tk 150,000 crore. The banking sector will not be able to supply this huge amount of money. So we have to print money again. This will affect not only the dollar but the overall products. As a result, inflation will increase. It is not possible to implement the inflation target set by the government at 6.5 per cent.He said that the government has set a target of bringing Tk 12 billion as foreign aid and loan. It is very difficult to implement. Savings certificate sales are down.He also said, "The government has said that there will be 7.1 per cent gross domestic production (GDP) growth. We want growth. But you can't get it if you want it. Investment should be increased. The government said it would increase investment by four per cent. But in the last 15 years there has not even been 1 to 2 per cent growth. So how is it possible in the next budget? The economy is already in trouble this year."