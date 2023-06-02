Video
Focus on crisis management: AmCham

Published : Friday, 2 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88
Business Correspondent

The American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) Bangladesh in its quick budget (FY24) reaction statement signed by its president Syed Ershad Ahmed pointed the following:

It states since the government of Bangladesh aims to attain a 7.5pc growth rate in FY24 containing the inflation during this difficult time heading for a new government to take over believing in "Across the long journey of development, towards Smart Bangladesh," We recommend focusing on crisis management contingency approach, prioritising expenditures and policy continuity on key procedural matters in followings:

? Foreign Exchange Reserve: No significant economic growth is conceivable without a sustained Foreign Exchange reserve growth. Hence, instead of gross import ban, we should speed up the foreign-funded projects' implementation and reconsider own funded projects having a sizeable import component ensuring safeguard against economic shocks caused by volatile energy inputs and help finance balance of-payments deficits.


