Budget disappoints REHAB, calls for review

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal presented the proposed national budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 in the Parliament.

Reacting to the proposed budget, Rehab President Alamgir Shamsul Alamin on Thursday said, "The proposed budget has said to increase income tax at source during land registration. Besides, additional duty has been imposed on at least 10-12 products including cement, stone, tiles, lifts, ceramics, gas, switch-sockets, cables, kitchenware. We, the flat builders, are the buyers of the goods whose prices will rise. And finally the price of this product will fall on the flat buyer. If the prices of these products are not kept tolerable, there will be a crisis in the housing industry."



He said that REHAB presented various demands related to housing on the occasion of the national budget, but none of them were reflected in the proposed budget. In particular, the investment of undisclosed money, reduction of registration costs in old flats to strengthen the secondary market system of flats, formation of special funds did not reflect any demands.



REHAB President said, "This sector developed by the dedicated efforts of our private entrepreneurs is now facing various obstacles. Due to various taxation and lack of government policy support, the country's housing sector has come under serious threat. In the proposed budget, increase in income tax at source during land registration, new additional tax on various construction materials including cement will push the housing sector towards further crisis. The increased cost will fall on the buyer and will question the slogan of 'housing for all' and the housing dream of many will become difficult."

