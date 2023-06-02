Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 2 June, 2023, 12:24 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Budget disappoints REHAB, calls for review

Published : Friday, 2 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Business Correspondent

Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh (REHAB), an organization of businessmen- entrepreneurs in the housing sector, has called for a review of the proposed national budget 2023-24.

 The organization claimed that the price of land and flats will be higher in the future if not reconsidered.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal presented the proposed national budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 in the Parliament.

Reacting to the proposed budget, Rehab President Alamgir Shamsul Alamin on Thursday said, "The proposed budget has said to increase income tax at source during land registration. Besides, additional duty has been imposed on at least 10-12 products including cement, stone, tiles, lifts, ceramics, gas, switch-sockets, cables, kitchenware. We, the flat builders, are the buyers of the goods whose prices will rise. And finally the price of this product will fall on the flat buyer. If the prices of these products are not kept tolerable, there will be a crisis in the housing industry."

He said that REHAB presented various demands related to housing on the occasion of the national budget, but none of them were reflected in the proposed budget. In particular, the investment of undisclosed money, reduction of registration costs in old flats to strengthen the secondary market system of flats, formation of special funds did not reflect any demands.

REHAB President said, "This sector developed by the dedicated efforts of our private entrepreneurs is now facing various obstacles. Due to various taxation and lack of government policy support, the country's housing sector has come under serious threat. In the proposed budget, increase in income tax at source during land registration, new additional tax on various construction materials including cement will push the housing sector towards further crisis. The increased cost will fall on the buyer and will question the slogan of 'housing for all' and the housing dream of many will become difficult."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EC's budget increased by Tk 868cr in election year
What about Gas Dev Fund? asks CAB Energy Adviser
Tax-free income limit rises to Tk 3.5 lakh
Prices down
Prices up
Tk 88,162cr proposed for edn sector
Proposed budget lacks direction to improve energy situation: Tamim
Defence budget increases by 4.3pc


Latest News
Woman killed in B'baria road crash
President off to Turkey to attend Erdogan's installation ceremony
Lightning kills boy in Kishoreganj
Six La Liga teams battling to beat drop on final day
Mother, two sons killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in Ctg
Taylor Swift fans report 'amnesia' following Eras show
Two killed as truck overturns on Dhaka-Chattogram highway
Ten injured in CU BCL infighting
One killed in Shyamoli building fire
As Messi rumours swirl, an Argentine takes charge in Miami
Most Read News
Samrat can go abroad for treatment
Child pornography: Youth held on Google's information
Finance Minister places Tk 7.61 lakh crore budget in JS
By-election to Dhaka-17 seat on July 17
Erdogan, PM Hasina vow to take Dhaka-Ankara ties to new height
Deal signed with Qatar to get additional 1.5 million tons LNG per year
Proposed budget will help build Smart Bangladesh: Quader
Couple among three killed in Feni road accident
Budget is unrealistic: CPD
Proposed budget is for looting, laundering money in smart way: Amir Khasru
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft