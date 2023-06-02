Proposed budget not realistic: GM Quader





Jatiya Party (JP) Chairman Ghulam Mohammad Quader (GM Quader) does not consider the proposed budget for the next financial year 2023-24 to be realistic.



Quader commented that an election-oriented budget has been given in view of the upcoming National Assembly elections. We do not consider it a realistic budget.





GM Quader said that economic recession is going on all over the country. The revenue collection target that has been given this time is not realistic where people are living very hard. They (Government) are now saying that they will collect Tk 60,000 crores of revenue, we think it is not possible.



Claiming that this year's budget is dependent on foreign and domestic loans, he said that the current situation besides the government can take foreign loans if it wants to. Similarly, it is not possible to take internal loans in the country, so I do not think that this budget will be implemented.



The former minister said, another thing we have noticed is that indirect VAT has been included in all goods used by the middle class. The prices of goods are rising. It will increase. People's income has already decreased, that's why I don't consider it a people-friendly budget.

Jatiya Party (JP) Chairman Ghulam Mohammad Quader (GM Quader) does not consider the proposed budget for the next financial year 2023-24 to be realistic.Quader commented that an election-oriented budget has been given in view of the upcoming National Assembly elections. We do not consider it a realistic budget.He said this in a quick reaction to the proposed budget for the financial year 2023-24.GM Quader said that economic recession is going on all over the country. The revenue collection target that has been given this time is not realistic where people are living very hard. They (Government) are now saying that they will collect Tk 60,000 crores of revenue, we think it is not possible.Claiming that this year's budget is dependent on foreign and domestic loans, he said that the current situation besides the government can take foreign loans if it wants to. Similarly, it is not possible to take internal loans in the country, so I do not think that this budget will be implemented.The former minister said, another thing we have noticed is that indirect VAT has been included in all goods used by the middle class. The prices of goods are rising. It will increase. People's income has already decreased, that's why I don't consider it a people-friendly budget.