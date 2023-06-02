Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 2 June, 2023, 12:23 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

A budget for smart looting: Amir Khosru  

Published : Friday, 2 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Staff Correspondent


BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury has said, "Awami League government declared the budget to smartly loot people's money and impose this burden of debt on them."

He said it while giving immediate reaction to the journalists about 2023-24 FY budget at his Banani residence in the capital.  
Khasru said, "The government is not willing to listen to the reaction of the opposition party. They declared a large budget for consumption of ghee by borrowing money."
 
The former commerce minister claimed that due to the looting of the government, the country's reserves are at the bottom today.

Khasru said, "This government is not concerned about those people who are stuck in the web of debt, who have been eating up their personal savings, who are taking two meals daily instead of three."
 
The BNP leader said, "The new budget will also help the government run various syndicates of looting people's money. So, it is undoubtedly a very smart budget from the Awami League point of view."

"The people of the country are also eagerly waiting to respond to the government's smart budget through the next elections under an impartial government," he added.

Mentioning that the budget was formulated based on the principle of tax and commission collection and extortion, Khasru said, "Those who are members of the ruling party or patrons of the government are the beneficiary and general people are the main victims of this budget."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EC's budget increased by Tk 868cr in election year
What about Gas Dev Fund? asks CAB Energy Adviser
Tax-free income limit rises to Tk 3.5 lakh
Prices down
Prices up
Tk 88,162cr proposed for edn sector
Proposed budget lacks direction to improve energy situation: Tamim
Defence budget increases by 4.3pc


Latest News
Woman killed in B'baria road crash
President off to Turkey to attend Erdogan's installation ceremony
Lightning kills boy in Kishoreganj
Six La Liga teams battling to beat drop on final day
Mother, two sons killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in Ctg
Taylor Swift fans report 'amnesia' following Eras show
Two killed as truck overturns on Dhaka-Chattogram highway
Ten injured in CU BCL infighting
One killed in Shyamoli building fire
As Messi rumours swirl, an Argentine takes charge in Miami
Most Read News
Samrat can go abroad for treatment
Child pornography: Youth held on Google's information
Finance Minister places Tk 7.61 lakh crore budget in JS
By-election to Dhaka-17 seat on July 17
Erdogan, PM Hasina vow to take Dhaka-Ankara ties to new height
Deal signed with Qatar to get additional 1.5 million tons LNG per year
Proposed budget will help build Smart Bangladesh: Quader
Couple among three killed in Feni road accident
Budget is unrealistic: CPD
Proposed budget is for looting, laundering money in smart way: Amir Khasru
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft