A budget for smart looting: Amir Khosru  





BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury has said, "Awami League government declared the budget to smartly loot people's money and impose this burden of debt on them."



He said it while giving immediate reaction to the journalists about 2023-24 FY budget at his Banani residence in the capital.





The former commerce minister claimed that due to the looting of the government, the country's reserves are at the bottom today.



Khasru said, "This government is not concerned about those people who are stuck in the web of debt, who have been eating up their personal savings, who are taking two meals daily instead of three."



The BNP leader said, "The new budget will also help the government run various syndicates of looting people's money. So, it is undoubtedly a very smart budget from the Awami League point of view."



"The people of the country are also eagerly waiting to respond to the government's smart budget through the next elections under an impartial government," he added.



Mentioning that the budget was formulated based on the principle of tax and commission collection and extortion, Khasru said, "Those who are members of the ruling party or patrons of the government are the beneficiary and general people are the main victims of this budget."



BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury has said, "Awami League government declared the budget to smartly loot people's money and impose this burden of debt on them."He said it while giving immediate reaction to the journalists about 2023-24 FY budget at his Banani residence in the capital.Khasru said, "The government is not willing to listen to the reaction of the opposition party. They declared a large budget for consumption of ghee by borrowing money."The former commerce minister claimed that due to the looting of the government, the country's reserves are at the bottom today.Khasru said, "This government is not concerned about those people who are stuck in the web of debt, who have been eating up their personal savings, who are taking two meals daily instead of three."The BNP leader said, "The new budget will also help the government run various syndicates of looting people's money. So, it is undoubtedly a very smart budget from the Awami League point of view.""The people of the country are also eagerly waiting to respond to the government's smart budget through the next elections under an impartial government," he added.Mentioning that the budget was formulated based on the principle of tax and commission collection and extortion, Khasru said, "Those who are members of the ruling party or patrons of the government are the beneficiary and general people are the main victims of this budget."