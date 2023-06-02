Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 2 June, 2023, 12:23 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Budget for tackling economic crisis: AL leaders

Published : Friday, 2 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 156
Hedayet Ullah Khan

Ruling Awami League (AL) leaders on Thursday termed the national budget proposed for fiscal 2023-24 as an economic instrument for tackling crisis and recovering the economy from the impacts of Ukrain-Russia war and post-covid consequences.

They congratulated the government for presenting a budget suitable for the people.

On Thursday afternoon, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal presented the Tk 7, 61, 785 crore budget in parliament seeking its approval.

AL government's 5th and last budget for the current term promises to tame inflation amid volatile global  economy.

The budget, Bangladesh's 52nd and Awami League government's 24th, also promises 'Towards Smart Bangladesh, Sustaining the Development, Achievements of a Decade and a Half.'

In the budget the government set the goal to  achieve  7.5 per cent Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth.

"It's a budget for improving the people's life and livelihood," AL leaders told the Daily Observer.
AL Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak said that the budget had been designed to develop 'Smart Bangladesh'.

He described the proposed budget as, 'public welfare oriented and timely. When the global economy is facing crisis then the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has presented a timely budget to develop "Smart Bangladesh, Smart Urbanization and Smart People."'

"The budget seeks to create opportunities for the backward and low income people to move ahead on an equal footing. At the same time, it aims at creating businessmen opportunities to reduce unemployment by promoting entrepreneurship," Nanak added.

The party's Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim said, "This budget is comfortable even in the midst of crisis. The increase of price of goods should be reduced for the welfare of people. Efforts to make the budget people-friendly in all aspects, including tackling the challenges and reducing inflation, will be successful."

AL Organizing Secretary and AL Parliamentary Party Whip Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood Swapon said, "Formulating a realistic mass-oriented budget in times of global hyperinflation is extremely difficult. The government has been able to do this under the direct supervision of the experienced, skilled, enlightened leader Sheikh Hasina."

"The budget has been presented for development and improvement of public life in the light of Eighth Five Year Plan, Vision Plan and Delta Plan-2100. If the budget can be implemented, the country and the people will go ahead one step further," he added.

Shafiul Alam Chowdhu Nadel, another Organising Secretary of AL, said, "Which promises was made by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina through the election manifesto, this budget is part of the implementation of that promise. The government has proposed the budget with the aim of making the country a smart country suitable for future generations to live in. All the rich, poor and middle class of the country will be benefited from the budget."

"The budget focuses on inflation control, agriculture, health, human resources, employment and education, transport and communication, expansion of social security programmes and promoting trade and commerce," Nadel added.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader said the proposed budget has been prepared keeping the common people's interest in mind.

He was speaking at a media briefing on the proposed budget at Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban on Thursday.

Regarding the budget and commodity price, Quader said, "Bangladesh is turning around. Commodity prices have started to fall. The budget has been designed to reduce people's sufferings. The price of goods will be within the purchasing power of people."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EC's budget increased by Tk 868cr in election year
What about Gas Dev Fund? asks CAB Energy Adviser
Tax-free income limit rises to Tk 3.5 lakh
Prices down
Prices up
Tk 88,162cr proposed for edn sector
Proposed budget lacks direction to improve energy situation: Tamim
Defence budget increases by 4.3pc


Latest News
Woman killed in B'baria road crash
President off to Turkey to attend Erdogan's installation ceremony
Lightning kills boy in Kishoreganj
Six La Liga teams battling to beat drop on final day
Mother, two sons killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in Ctg
Taylor Swift fans report 'amnesia' following Eras show
Two killed as truck overturns on Dhaka-Chattogram highway
Ten injured in CU BCL infighting
One killed in Shyamoli building fire
As Messi rumours swirl, an Argentine takes charge in Miami
Most Read News
Samrat can go abroad for treatment
Child pornography: Youth held on Google's information
Finance Minister places Tk 7.61 lakh crore budget in JS
By-election to Dhaka-17 seat on July 17
Erdogan, PM Hasina vow to take Dhaka-Ankara ties to new height
Deal signed with Qatar to get additional 1.5 million tons LNG per year
Proposed budget will help build Smart Bangladesh: Quader
Couple among three killed in Feni road accident
Budget is unrealistic: CPD
Proposed budget is for looting, laundering money in smart way: Amir Khasru
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft