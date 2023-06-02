Budget for tackling economic crisis: AL leaders







They congratulated the government for presenting a budget suitable for the people.



On Thursday afternoon, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal presented the Tk 7, 61, 785 crore budget in parliament seeking its approval.

AL government's 5th and last budget for the current term promises to tame inflation amid volatile global economy.



The budget, Bangladesh's 52nd and Awami League government's 24th, also promises 'Towards Smart Bangladesh, Sustaining the Development, Achievements of a Decade and a Half.'



In the budget the government set the goal to achieve 7.5 per cent Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth.



"It's a budget for improving the people's life and livelihood," AL leaders told the Daily Observer.

AL Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak said that the budget had been designed to develop 'Smart Bangladesh'.



He described the proposed budget as, 'public welfare oriented and timely. When the global economy is facing crisis then the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has presented a timely budget to develop "Smart Bangladesh, Smart Urbanization and Smart People."'



"The budget seeks to create opportunities for the backward and low income people to move ahead on an equal footing. At the same time, it aims at creating businessmen opportunities to reduce unemployment by promoting entrepreneurship," Nanak added.



The party's Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim said, "This budget is comfortable even in the midst of crisis. The increase of price of goods should be reduced for the welfare of people. Efforts to make the budget people-friendly in all aspects, including tackling the challenges and reducing inflation, will be successful."



AL Organizing Secretary and AL Parliamentary Party Whip Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood Swapon said, "Formulating a realistic mass-oriented budget in times of global hyperinflation is extremely difficult. The government has been able to do this under the direct supervision of the experienced, skilled, enlightened leader Sheikh Hasina."



"The budget has been presented for development and improvement of public life in the light of Eighth Five Year Plan, Vision Plan and Delta Plan-2100. If the budget can be implemented, the country and the people will go ahead one step further," he added.



Shafiul Alam Chowdhu Nadel, another Organising Secretary of AL, said, "Which promises was made by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina through the election manifesto, this budget is part of the implementation of that promise. The government has proposed the budget with the aim of making the country a smart country suitable for future generations to live in. All the rich, poor and middle class of the country will be benefited from the budget."



"The budget focuses on inflation control, agriculture, health, human resources, employment and education, transport and communication, expansion of social security programmes and promoting trade and commerce," Nadel added.



AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader said the proposed budget has been prepared keeping the common people's interest in mind.



He was speaking at a media briefing on the proposed budget at Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban on Thursday.



Regarding the budget and commodity price, Quader said, "Bangladesh is turning around. Commodity prices have started to fall. The budget has been designed to reduce people's sufferings. The price of goods will be within the purchasing power of people."



Ruling Awami League (AL) leaders on Thursday termed the national budget proposed for fiscal 2023-24 as an economic instrument for tackling crisis and recovering the economy from the impacts of Ukrain-Russia war and post-covid consequences.They congratulated the government for presenting a budget suitable for the people.On Thursday afternoon, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal presented the Tk 7, 61, 785 crore budget in parliament seeking its approval.AL government's 5th and last budget for the current term promises to tame inflation amid volatile global economy.The budget, Bangladesh's 52nd and Awami League government's 24th, also promises 'Towards Smart Bangladesh, Sustaining the Development, Achievements of a Decade and a Half.'In the budget the government set the goal to achieve 7.5 per cent Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth."It's a budget for improving the people's life and livelihood," AL leaders told the Daily Observer.AL Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak said that the budget had been designed to develop 'Smart Bangladesh'.He described the proposed budget as, 'public welfare oriented and timely. When the global economy is facing crisis then the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has presented a timely budget to develop "Smart Bangladesh, Smart Urbanization and Smart People."'"The budget seeks to create opportunities for the backward and low income people to move ahead on an equal footing. At the same time, it aims at creating businessmen opportunities to reduce unemployment by promoting entrepreneurship," Nanak added.The party's Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim said, "This budget is comfortable even in the midst of crisis. The increase of price of goods should be reduced for the welfare of people. Efforts to make the budget people-friendly in all aspects, including tackling the challenges and reducing inflation, will be successful."AL Organizing Secretary and AL Parliamentary Party Whip Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood Swapon said, "Formulating a realistic mass-oriented budget in times of global hyperinflation is extremely difficult. The government has been able to do this under the direct supervision of the experienced, skilled, enlightened leader Sheikh Hasina.""The budget has been presented for development and improvement of public life in the light of Eighth Five Year Plan, Vision Plan and Delta Plan-2100. If the budget can be implemented, the country and the people will go ahead one step further," he added.Shafiul Alam Chowdhu Nadel, another Organising Secretary of AL, said, "Which promises was made by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina through the election manifesto, this budget is part of the implementation of that promise. The government has proposed the budget with the aim of making the country a smart country suitable for future generations to live in. All the rich, poor and middle class of the country will be benefited from the budget.""The budget focuses on inflation control, agriculture, health, human resources, employment and education, transport and communication, expansion of social security programmes and promoting trade and commerce," Nadel added.AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader said the proposed budget has been prepared keeping the common people's interest in mind.He was speaking at a media briefing on the proposed budget at Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban on Thursday.Regarding the budget and commodity price, Quader said, "Bangladesh is turning around. Commodity prices have started to fall. The budget has been designed to reduce people's sufferings. The price of goods will be within the purchasing power of people."