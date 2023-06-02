Video
Home Back Page

Air travel tax up by 33pc to 67pc

Published : Friday, 2 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Business Correspondent

A trip abroad has just become costlier as the government has proposed increasing travel tax by up to 67 per cent, in a blow to the growing travelling scene in the country.

The hike will have a direct impact on the overall expenses of individuals or businesses when planning and undertaking trips.

The National Board of Revenue (NBR), as part of its multifaceted efforts to reduce unnecessary foreign travel and create new revenue streams, included the hike in the national budget for the Fiscal Year 2023-24 which was placed before the Parliament on Thursday. Domestic air travellers will face a travel tax for the first time from 2023-24. They will have to pay Tk 200 as travel tax for taking flights to various destinations within the country.

The tax for travelling to SAARC countries will go up by 67 per cent, by 33 per cent for going to Middle Eastern countries, and by 50 per cent for the rest of the countries. Besides, the rate is Tk 1,000 if travellers use land and sea routes to go abroad.

Earlier, the tax was Tk 500 to Tk 4,000 for each outbound traveller depending on their destination countries and mode of transportation.

Economists opined that the government should widen the tax net rather than increase tax pressure as people are already hit hard by inflation.

"People are under pressure from price hikes. So, sudden increases in taxes will not be rational at the moment," Mohammad Abdur Razzaque, Chairman of the Research and Policy Integration for Development, said at an earlier interview. He believed that no taxes should be imposed on outbound migrant workers.

 The NBR collects travel tax from people travelling abroad, including migrant workers, under the Travel Tax Act 2003. The tax amounted to Tk 871 crore in FY22.


