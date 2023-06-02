|
ICT Div allocation increased by 23.59pc
Published : Friday, 2 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM Count : 64
|
According to the budget for the fiscal year 2023-24, it has been proposed that Tk 2,368 crore will be allocated for the ICT Division.
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal proposed the allocation during the budget presentation for the fiscal year 2023-24.
In the outgoing financial year, the revised budget of the ICT Division stood at Tk 1,842 crores.
The overall deficit in this year's proposed budget is 261,785 crore, which is 5.2 per cent of GDP. To meet the deficit, the government has planned to borrow Tk 1,50,785 crore from domestic sources including banks and Tk 1,11,000 crore from foreign sources.
In the proposed budget, the government has set a revenue collection target of Tk 5,00,000 which is about Tk 67,000 crore more than last fiscal year.