ICT Div allocation increased by 23.59pc





According to the budget for the fiscal year 2023-24, it has been proposed that Tk 2,368 crore will be allocated for the ICT Division.



Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal proposed the allocation during the budget presentation for the fiscal year 2023-24.





In the outgoing financial year, the revised budget of the ICT Division stood at Tk 1,842 crores.

The budget is 15.21 per cent of the estimated GDP of Tk 50,06,672 crore.



The overall deficit in this year's proposed budget is 261,785 crore, which is 5.2 per cent of GDP. To meet the deficit, the government has planned to borrow Tk 1,50,785 crore from domestic sources including banks and Tk 1,11,000 crore from foreign sources.



In the proposed budget, the government has set a revenue collection target of Tk 5,00,000 which is about Tk 67,000 crore more than last fiscal year.



According to the budget for the fiscal year 2023-24, it has been proposed that Tk 2,368 crore will be allocated for the ICT Division.Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal proposed the allocation during the budget presentation for the fiscal year 2023-24.As part of the government's plan to make Bangladesh a smart nation by 2041, it has been proposed to increase the allocation to this ministry by 23.59 per cent.In the outgoing financial year, the revised budget of the ICT Division stood at Tk 1,842 crores.The budget is 15.21 per cent of the estimated GDP of Tk 50,06,672 crore.The overall deficit in this year's proposed budget is 261,785 crore, which is 5.2 per cent of GDP. To meet the deficit, the government has planned to borrow Tk 1,50,785 crore from domestic sources including banks and Tk 1,11,000 crore from foreign sources.In the proposed budget, the government has set a revenue collection target of Tk 5,00,000 which is about Tk 67,000 crore more than last fiscal year.