Friday, 2 June, 2023, 12:23 PM
Local mobile manufacturers to suffer, importers, assemblers to be benefited

Published : Friday, 2 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 115
Business Correspondent

The mobile phone manufacturing industry has been established in the country for timely initiatives of the government and suitable policies that accelerated the vision of Digital Bangladesh.

However, value-added tax (VAT) and Advanced Tax (AT) have been imposed for the local mobile handset manufacturers at the production stage in the proposed budget of 2022-23 fiscal. According to experts, local mobile handset manufacturers and industries are likely to suffer whereas assemblers and importers will get benefited from these moves. They opined that the gap between manufacturers and assemblers-importers has been shortened. Because 2-2.5 per cent VAT has been increased for assemblers in the proposed budget.

However, almost the same amount of VAT has been imposed for manufacturers. Besides, 3 per cent AT will be added for them. As a result, local industries and manufacturers will suffer when assemblers and importers will get benefited.

Now the value addition by local manufacturers is 30 per cent while assemblers have no value addition earlier. But this year, the government has proposed 20 per cent value addition for assemblers, taking the difference to only 10 per cent between the local manufacturers and assemblers. This means, there is no logical difference on VAT at the production stage for manufacturers and assemblers.

They said that the local manufacturers have already made huge investments in this sector. They have to set up power circuit board (PCB) production and assembling, battery and charging assembling and mobile housing units for production. That's why there must be logical difference between manufacturers and assemblers-importers in imposing VAT and AT. Imposing VAT and AT for manufacturers would be harmful for the local mobile handsets industries which will create huge negative impacts on their investments.

 This will give extra benefits to assemblers, boosting the grey market's domination.

The authorities concerned also said that this situation will create huge unfair competition amongst the local manufacturers, assemblers and illegal importers. Illegal importers now capture nearly 40 per cent of the mobile phone markets in the country. The local manufacturers may witness huge negative impacts on their investments with their massive investments would also fall under threat.


