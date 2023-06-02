Govt to shut down 239 online news portals

The government of Bangladesh has decided to shut down 239 online news portals in the country. Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr. Hasan Mahmud told parliament in a reply that the government wants to bring discipline in the operation of the news portals.



The Information Minister told parliament that the Department of Posts and Telecommunications has requested Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) to cancel the domain allocation of 239 online news portals which are tarnishing the image of the country by spreading false and fabricated news.



