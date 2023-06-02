Video
Friday, 2 June, 2023
Railway Ministry gets Tk 19,010cr

Published : Friday, 2 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Staff Correspondent

Ministry of Railways has been allocated Tk 19,010 crore for the current fiscal year.

The allocation for the Railway Ministry for the new fiscal has been increased by Tk 2,533 crore compared to the revised budget of the last fiscal year.

In FY 2022-2023, the allocation was Tk 18,851 crore, which was reduced to Tk 16,477 in the revised budget.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal presented Tk 7,61,785 crore national budget for fiscal 2023-24 in parliament on Thursday.

In his budget speech, the Finance Minister said, uWe have given importance to integrated development of the communication sector."

"Our objective is to ensure safe, sustainable, eco- friendly and cost-effective transportation system domestically and internationally. In particular, we are giving special importance to timely implementation of ongoing activities and maintaining the post-implementation standards," Mustafa Kamal added.

Regarding railways, he said "We are working to develop the railway as cost-effective and safe means of transporting passengers and goods." He said that 739.71 km of new railway lines have been constructed from 2009 to December 2022.

He said, 280.28 km meter gauge railway lines have been converted to dual gauge, 732 new railway bridges have been constructed and 144 new trains have introduced.

He said, "Projects under implementation include, Padma Bridge Rail Link Project, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Railway Bridge over Jamuna River, construction of dual gauge tracks from Dohazari to Cox's Bazar via Ramu and from Ramu to Gundum on Myanmar."

He said that under the 30-year Railway Master Plan, the government is implementing many projects to develop the country's railway communication.

As most of the allocation will be spent on infrastructure development, quality of passenger service is not improving.

Despite infrastructure development speed of the railway has slowed down.

Communication expert Professor Hadiuzzaman told the Daily Observer that without passengers satisfaction there could be no development of the railways.


