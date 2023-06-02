Samrat gets bail extension, passport back conditionally







Judge Monjurul Imam of the Special Judge's Court-6 also extended the bail of Samrat till July 6 in a graft case filed by Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).



On Thursday Samrat's lawyer Afroza Shahanaj Parvin Hira submitted two separate petitions seeking extension of his bail in the case and seeking permission to return his passport. Samrat was present in the court during the hearing on Thursday.

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Samrat along with his associate and also former Jubo League leader Enamul Haque alias Arman from a village in Cumilla's Chauddagram upazila on October 6 in 2019.



On November 12 in the same year, ACC Deputy Director Md Jahangir Alam filed a case against him for amassing wealth worth around Tk 3 crore beyond his known sources of income.



The anti-corruption watchdog submitted a charge sheet against him on November 26 in 2020, accusing him of accumulating wealth worth over Tk 222.88 crore beyond his known income sources.



A Dhaka court on Thursday ordered the concerned authorities to return passport of expelled Jubo League leader Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat for two months on condition that he will go to Singapore for treatment.Judge Monjurul Imam of the Special Judge's Court-6 also extended the bail of Samrat till July 6 in a graft case filed by Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).On Thursday Samrat's lawyer Afroza Shahanaj Parvin Hira submitted two separate petitions seeking extension of his bail in the case and seeking permission to return his passport. Samrat was present in the court during the hearing on Thursday.The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Samrat along with his associate and also former Jubo League leader Enamul Haque alias Arman from a village in Cumilla's Chauddagram upazila on October 6 in 2019.On November 12 in the same year, ACC Deputy Director Md Jahangir Alam filed a case against him for amassing wealth worth around Tk 3 crore beyond his known sources of income.The anti-corruption watchdog submitted a charge sheet against him on November 26 in 2020, accusing him of accumulating wealth worth over Tk 222.88 crore beyond his known income sources.