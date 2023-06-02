Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 2 June, 2023, 12:22 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Tk 1942cr allocated to Law Ministry

Published : Friday, 2 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Staff Correspondent

Finance Minister A H M Mustafa Kamal on Thursday proposed Tk 1,942 crore allocations for Law and Justice Division for fiscal year 2023-2024.

Apart from this, an allocation of Tk 237 crore has been proposed for the Supreme Court and Tk 43 crore for the Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Department.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Thursday unveiled a Tk7,61,785 crore proposed national budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year in the national parliament chaired by Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury.
 
The finance minister started placing the proposed budget at 3:00pm on Thursday (June 1) in the presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and a number of lawmakers.

Earlier in the day, the cabinet approved the proposed national budget at a special meeting. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting held at the cabinet room of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

The previous year, in the proposed budget of 2022-23 fiscal, the allocation of Tk 1,923 crore was proposed for the law and judiciary department. Besides, an allocation of TK 230 crore was proposed for the Supreme Court and Tk 40 crore for the Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Department.

This budget is the country's 52nd budget and the 24th of the Awami League government in five terms.

 This is also the 5th national budget in a row placed by Kamal.

The Finance Minister placed the budget at a time when the global economy is passing through a volatile situation mainly because of the slow economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic along with the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

The Finance Minister placed the budget under the title of 'Smart Bangladesh's progress after a decade and a half of development journey'.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Air travel tax up by 33pc to 67pc
ICT Div allocation increased by 23.59pc
Local mobile manufacturers to suffer, importers, assemblers to be benefited
Govt to shut down 239 online news portals
Railway Ministry gets Tk 19,010cr
Samrat gets bail extension, passport back conditionally
Tk 1942cr allocated to Law Ministry
112 more dengue cases reported


Latest News
Woman killed in B'baria road crash
President off to Turkey to attend Erdogan's installation ceremony
Lightning kills boy in Kishoreganj
Six La Liga teams battling to beat drop on final day
Mother, two sons killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in Ctg
Taylor Swift fans report 'amnesia' following Eras show
Two killed as truck overturns on Dhaka-Chattogram highway
Ten injured in CU BCL infighting
One killed in Shyamoli building fire
As Messi rumours swirl, an Argentine takes charge in Miami
Most Read News
Samrat can go abroad for treatment
Child pornography: Youth held on Google's information
Finance Minister places Tk 7.61 lakh crore budget in JS
By-election to Dhaka-17 seat on July 17
Erdogan, PM Hasina vow to take Dhaka-Ankara ties to new height
Deal signed with Qatar to get additional 1.5 million tons LNG per year
Proposed budget will help build Smart Bangladesh: Quader
Couple among three killed in Feni road accident
Budget is unrealistic: CPD
Proposed budget is for looting, laundering money in smart way: Amir Khasru
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft