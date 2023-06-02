Tk 1942cr allocated to Law Ministry







Apart from this, an allocation of Tk 237 crore has been proposed for the Supreme Court and Tk 43 crore for the Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Department.



Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Thursday unveiled a Tk7,61,785 crore proposed national budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year in the national parliament chaired by Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury.

The finance minister started placing the proposed budget at 3:00pm on Thursday (June 1) in the presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and a number of lawmakers.



Earlier in the day, the cabinet approved the proposed national budget at a special meeting. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting held at the cabinet room of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.



The previous year, in the proposed budget of 2022-23 fiscal, the allocation of Tk 1,923 crore was proposed for the law and judiciary department. Besides, an allocation of TK 230 crore was proposed for the Supreme Court and Tk 40 crore for the Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Department.



This budget is the country's 52nd budget and the 24th of the Awami League government in five terms.



This is also the 5th national budget in a row placed by Kamal.



The Finance Minister placed the budget at a time when the global economy is passing through a volatile situation mainly because of the slow economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic along with the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.



The Finance Minister placed the budget under the title of 'Smart Bangladesh's progress after a decade and a half of development journey'.

