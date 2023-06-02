112 more dengue cases reported







Of the new patients, 112 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).



Three-hundred-thirty-six dengue patients, including 293 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 2, 134 dengue cases, 1785 recoveries, and 13 deaths this year.



The country logged 281 dengue deaths in 2022 - the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Also, it recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year. ?UNB



