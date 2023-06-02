Govt's increased borrowing from banks to further affect lending to private sector: Bankers







In April, lending to the private sector fell to Tk 145.74 billion, lowest in 14 months, Modhumoti Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Md Shafiul Azam told the Daily Observer.



He said that the government will borrow Tk1.32 trillion from banks in fiscal 2023-24, or 15 per cent higher than TK1.15 trillion, the government had borrowed from banks in the outgoing fiscal year. He said due to crisis caused by war and global inflation banks became cautious in lending.

He said the government's increased borrowing will discourage banks in lending to private sector as banks consider it safe to lend to the government. Association of Bankers Bangladesh former chairman Anis A Khan said the government's borrowing spree banks will hamper private sector growth.



He said that the government should pay attention to taking soft term loans the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, Japan International Cooperation Agency, BRICS and other multilateral donors.



In his off the cuff reaction about the proposed budget, Anis said as lending-borrowing caps do not exist, banks will prefer to provide credit to the private sector only if the government stops borrowing from banks. On Thursday, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal present Tk7.61 trillion national budget in parliament seeking its approval.



The Tk2.61 trillion deficit budget will compel the government to increase borrowings. According to the latest statistics from the Bangladesh Bank statistics show that lending to the private sector in April stood at Tk 145.74 billion, or lowest in 14 months.



The government's dependence on heavy borrowing from banks, to meet the budget deficit reflects huge shortfall in revenue collection, said a senior banker.

