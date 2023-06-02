Annual average inflation expected to stand around 6pc in FY24: Kamal





The Government has taken initiatives to check the inflation around 6 per cent in financial year 23-24 and mitigate its impact on the people.



Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said this in his budget speech for the FY2023-24 on Thursday.





As per the budget speech, the rate of inflation was 12.3 per cent in FY 2007-08. In the 2021-22 fiscal, average inflation was within 6.75 per cent. Even in the last fiscal, the average inflation was 6.15 per cent.



Although inflation increased due to the Russia-Ukraine war, the government has been making an all-out effort to check the inflation, the Minister's speech added.



The Finance Minister claimed that despite intermittent global economic recession, in the last 14 years rise in food and fuel prices in the world markets, the government was able to keep the inflation in control.



