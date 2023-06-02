Advance train ticket sale for Eid-ul-Azha from June 14







Like Eid-ul-Fitr, tickets for all seats will be sold online only. Railway authority has decided to sell tickets for the eastern and western regions separately to handle server pressure. All intercity train tickets for the western zone will go on sale at 8:00am and for the eastern zone at 12:00 noon.



However, the tickets sold for the Eid journey cannot be refunded this time.

Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujan said these in a press conference at Railway Bhaban on Tuesday that tickets for June 24 will be available on June 14. In this way, tickets for June 25, 26, 27, 28 will be available on June 15, 16, 17 and 18 respectively.



And the return ticket sale for Eid will start on June 22. Tickets for July 2 will be available on that day. Tickets for July 3, 4, 5, 6 will be available on June 23, 24, 25, 26 respectively.



It was informed in the press conference that the Ministry of Railways has decided to sell tickets for the eastern and western regions separately to handle the server pressure. The Minister said, "All intercity train tickets for the western zone will be sold from 8:00 am and for the eastern zone at 12:00 noon."



Besides, it was informed that the weekly holiday of all intercity trains from June 24 to the day before Eid is going to be cancelled.



