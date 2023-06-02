RAB arrests man sentenced to life term in rape case







The arrestee is Tariqul Islam, 27, son of Shamchu Miah of Barhatta thana in Netrokona district.

RAB-2 Senior Assistant Director (Media) and Senior ASP Md Fazlul Haque confirmed the matter on Thursday.





On June 30, 2021, Tariqul abducted an 11-year-old girl child while she was playing in front of her house. After finding out that Tariqul was the kidnapper, the child's family filed a case against him with Gulshan Police Station of DMP under the Prevention of Women and Child Repression Act. Later, the law enforcers managed to rescue the child from Gazipur area and arrested the accused Tariqul. �BSS

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a person, convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in a case lodged over the kidnap and rape of an 11-year-old girl in 2021, from Khilgaon area in the capital on Wednesday.The arrestee is Tariqul Islam, 27, son of Shamchu Miah of Barhatta thana in Netrokona district.RAB-2 Senior Assistant Director (Media) and Senior ASP Md Fazlul Haque confirmed the matter on Thursday."Acting on a tip-off, a team of RAB-2 arrested Tariqul from Khilgaon area on Wednesday," he said.On June 30, 2021, Tariqul abducted an 11-year-old girl child while she was playing in front of her house. After finding out that Tariqul was the kidnapper, the child's family filed a case against him with Gulshan Police Station of DMP under the Prevention of Women and Child Repression Act. Later, the law enforcers managed to rescue the child from Gazipur area and arrested the accused Tariqul. �BSS