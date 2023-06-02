5 Bangladeshis return home after serving jail in India







BENAPOLE, June 1: Five Bangladeshis returned home from India on Thursday morning after serving two years jail there.The returnees are-.Palash Sheel, 36, son of Naresh Sheel of Nawabganj in Dhaka, Baby Begum, 32, daughter of Bahar Uddin of Bagerhat district, Shirin Begum, 33, daughter of A Salam of Mymensingh district, Rita Mandal, 39, daughter of Hasmat Ali of Sherpur district, Ayub Ali, 36, son of Zafar Ali of Cox's Bazar district.Indian Petropole Immigration police handed them over to Benapole immigration police through Benapole checkpost in the morning, said Ahsan Habib, officer-in-charge of Benapole Immigration Police.The OC said Indian police arrested them two years ago as they entered India without any valid documents. �UNB