BGB seizes 14 gold bars in Jashore

JASHORE, June 1: Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in a drive seized 14 gold bars from Pach Bhulat frontier area under Sharsha Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.No one was arrested during the drive, BGB sources said.On information, a BGB team conducted a raid in Pach Bhulat border area at around 11:00pm on Wednesday night.Sensing the presence of the BGB men, the smuggler fled the spot leaving a bag. After searching the bag, BGB personnel found the gold bars.Lieutenant colonel Tanveer Rahman of 21-BGB battalion said a case was filed in this connection with Sharsha Thana. �BSS