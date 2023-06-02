|
BGB seizes 14 gold bars in Jashore
JASHORE, June 1: Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in a drive seized 14 gold bars from Pach Bhulat frontier area under Sharsha Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.
No one was arrested during the drive, BGB sources said.
On information, a BGB team conducted a raid in Pach Bhulat border area at around 11:00pm on Wednesday night.
Sensing the presence of the BGB men, the smuggler fled the spot leaving a bag. After searching the bag, BGB personnel found the gold bars.