Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 2 June, 2023, 12:21 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Emrul made first secy at BD mission to UN

Published : Friday, 2 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Diplomatic Correspondent

Prime Minister's Assistant Press Secretary-1 MM Emrul Kayas has been appointed as the First Secretary (press) at Bangladesh's Permanent Mission to the United Nations (UN) in New York, the USA, according to a release.

The tenure of Emrul Kayas as the First Secretary (press) at Bangladesh's Permanent Mission to the United Nations (UN) will be four years, it reads. He will enjoy salary and allowances as per the government rules during his service at the mission.

Emrul Kayas, a 28th batch Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) information cadre, has been serving as the Prime Minister's Assistant Press Secretary since 2015.

Son of a valiant freedom fighter and a Ratnagarva mother, Emrul Kayas was born in 1978 to a respected Muslim family in Kamshia village of Naragati Thana in Narail district and passed his childhood in Khulna.

He obtained his honours and master degrees in English Language and Literature from English Department of Jahangirnagar University (JU).

Before joining the civil service, Emrul Kayas served as English lecturer at different colleges, including Dhaka Residential Model College, in the capital city for five and a half years.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Advance train ticket sale for Eid-ul-Azha from June 14
RAB arrests man sentenced to life term in rape case
5 Bangladeshis return home after serving jail in India
70 new Covid cases reported
BGB seizes 14 gold bars in Jashore
Emrul made first secy at BD mission to UN
Country wouldn’t be handed over to anti-state forces: Hasan
1 soldier killed as Army captures KNF camp in Bandarban


Latest News
Woman killed in B'baria road crash
President off to Turkey to attend Erdogan's installation ceremony
Lightning kills boy in Kishoreganj
Six La Liga teams battling to beat drop on final day
Mother, two sons killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in Ctg
Taylor Swift fans report 'amnesia' following Eras show
Two killed as truck overturns on Dhaka-Chattogram highway
Ten injured in CU BCL infighting
One killed in Shyamoli building fire
As Messi rumours swirl, an Argentine takes charge in Miami
Most Read News
Samrat can go abroad for treatment
Child pornography: Youth held on Google's information
Finance Minister places Tk 7.61 lakh crore budget in JS
By-election to Dhaka-17 seat on July 17
Erdogan, PM Hasina vow to take Dhaka-Ankara ties to new height
Deal signed with Qatar to get additional 1.5 million tons LNG per year
Proposed budget will help build Smart Bangladesh: Quader
Couple among three killed in Feni road accident
Budget is unrealistic: CPD
Proposed budget is for looting, laundering money in smart way: Amir Khasru
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft