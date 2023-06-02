Dhaka-Chilahati new train servicefrom June 4







Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujon on Tuesday confirmed it at a press conference held in Rail Bhaban in the capital.



The Minister said the train will leave Chilahati at 6:00am every day and will reach Kamalapur railway station at 3:10pm.

Meanwhile, it will leave Kamalapur railway station at 4:15pm and will reach to Chilahati station at 1:45am, he added.



According to responsible officials of Railways of Western Zone, the weekend of the new intercity train will be on Saturday. The train will stop Domar, Nilphamari, Saidpur, Parbatipur, Joypurhat, Santahar, Ishwardi bypass and Airport stations.



