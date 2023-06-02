|
Dhaka-Chilahati new train servicefrom June 4
PM to inaugurate it
Published : Friday, 2 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM Count : 108
A new intercity train named 'Chilahati Express' will be operating on Dhaka-Chilahati route from June 4. The train will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at 10:00am on that day.
Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujon on Tuesday confirmed it at a press conference held in Rail Bhaban in the capital.
The Minister said the train will leave Chilahati at 6:00am every day and will reach Kamalapur railway station at 3:10pm.
Meanwhile, it will leave Kamalapur railway station at 4:15pm and will reach to Chilahati station at 1:45am, he added.