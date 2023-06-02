Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 2 June, 2023, 12:21 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Address the growing drug dilemma

Published : Friday, 2 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 115
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir

Nowadays, too many young people from high school to university are taking drugs of different types such as marijuana, phensedyl, etc.

I saw with my own eyes children aged 15-17 smoking in public places. I personally know some students who regularly go to bars. Despite the fact that there are laws that put restrictions on the sale of tobacco products to underage individuals, nobody seems to care.

Parents need to keep an eye on their children. They must check where their children go and what they do. Government and non-government organisations working on social issues should also join hands to tackle the drug problem.

Saiful Islam Tipu
Kallaynpur,Dhaka



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Address the growing drug dilemma
A national budget at a critical time
Call for VAT waiver on sanitary pads
Dengue, Covid sound ominous again
Stop unnecessary honking
Will it be a pro-people budget?
Protect both elephants and inhabitants
Hats off to our peacekeepers


Latest News
Woman killed in B'baria road crash
President off to Turkey to attend Erdogan's installation ceremony
Lightning kills boy in Kishoreganj
Six La Liga teams battling to beat drop on final day
Mother, two sons killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in Ctg
Taylor Swift fans report 'amnesia' following Eras show
Two killed as truck overturns on Dhaka-Chattogram highway
Ten injured in CU BCL infighting
One killed in Shyamoli building fire
As Messi rumours swirl, an Argentine takes charge in Miami
Most Read News
Samrat can go abroad for treatment
Child pornography: Youth held on Google's information
Finance Minister places Tk 7.61 lakh crore budget in JS
By-election to Dhaka-17 seat on July 17
Erdogan, PM Hasina vow to take Dhaka-Ankara ties to new height
Deal signed with Qatar to get additional 1.5 million tons LNG per year
Proposed budget will help build Smart Bangladesh: Quader
Couple among three killed in Feni road accident
Budget is unrealistic: CPD
Proposed budget is for looting, laundering money in smart way: Amir Khasru
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft