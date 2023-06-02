A national budget at a critical time







From a minutely study of the report front-paged in this daily on Thursday, the latest budget reflects government's pro-people as well as realistic stance.



Far from being utopian or overtly ambitious, the government has rationally prioritised the triple pressure of economic crises due to the Russia-Ukraine war, IMF loan conditions and slower revenue generation. The expenditure target has been fixed at Tk 7, 61, 78crore, a Tk 1, 10,278 crore leap from the current revised budget and our expectations from the national budgets in last couple of years.

Over the past decades we have become too familiar with the terms 'ambitious budget' and 'challenges in implementation'.



These opinions usually come from budget experts and analysts after the finance minister places his annual income and expenditure plans at the parliament for a new fiscal year.



The government had been compelled to increase budget allocation for the health sector, but the sector's performance had not been up to the mark.



For the upcoming fiscal year, we expect the national budget to focus more on job creation, economic recovery and control the country's inflation rate, so to ensure people under the marginalised group and low-income segment can survive. In addition, it is also essential to increase budget allocation for the social safety net.



The point, however, we are optimistic that the upcoming national budget and respective areas of thrust has a common ground between our expectations and the government's objective on the topic of economic recovery.



On the subject of job creation, it unquestionably gives a boost to the economy by increasing the GDP. Thus, economic recovery has a direct link to job creation. Hopefully, our policy makers will take this important point into account.



As far as increased budget for social safety nets are concerned, it is encouraging that the finance minister reportedly hinted that strengthening the social safety-net programmes will get a special focus in the upcoming budget.



To cut a long story short, since the national budget is yet to be announced, we expect it to be a realistic and time-befitting fiscal budget in the true sense. In addition, we expect the government's authorities concerned to deal with the budget deficit issue efficiently, unlike in the past years.



Moreover, as the budget this is an election year budget, it holds a special political significance too. Government's remaining on track in the next polls also lies on how far-sightedly and best it can implement the next national budget.

