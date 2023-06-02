

Importance of pre-primary education in Bangladesh



SDG 4.2, part of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), targets providing quality early childhood development, care, and pre-primary education for all children by 2030. This goal is vital for a country like Bangladesh, where manypeople remain underprivileged and lack access to quality education.



The government and various non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have been working to enhance pre-primary education in Bangladesh. The Bangladesh government, recognizing the importance of early childhood education, made pre-primary education compulsory in 2015 for one year before entering primary school. Moreover, the government has introduced a two-year pre-primary education at thousands of pre-primary schools from January 2023.

The objective was to ensure all children were ready for school by six. This effort was a part of the National Education Policy 2010 and the government's 2013-2021 Primary Education Development Programme (PEDP3).



Pre-primary education provides several benefits, particularly in a developing country like Bangladesh. Pre-primary education prepares children for the formal school environment, helping them transition smoothly into primary education. They learn fundamental skills such as reading, writing, and basic math, which are essential for their future academic success.



At the pre-primary level, children's brains are highly receptive to learning. Early childhood education stimulates cognitive development, instilling curiosity and a love for learning.



Pre-primary education allows children to interact with peers, helping them develop critical social skills. It also fosters emotional development as children learn to manage their feelings, build self-confidence, and develop empathy.



Children with special educational needs can be identified at this stage, and appropriate interventions can be made early. This early identification and support can significantly affect their ability to succeed in school.



Studies have shown that investment in early childhood education leads to significant economic returns in the long run. These benefits include increased productivity in adulthood and decreased spending on social services, health, and criminal justice systems.



Pre-primary education can help level the playing field for children from disadvantaged backgrounds, providing them with the foundational skills they need to succeed in school.



Many pre-primary programs in Bangladesh, particularly those run by NGOs, provide health checks and nutritional support. This can contribute to improved health outcomes for children.Pre-primary education programs often involve parents supporting their children's learning and development at home.



Despite these benefits, access to quality pre-primary education remains a challenge in many parts of Bangladesh, particularly for children from disadvantaged backgrounds. With the support of NGOs and international partners, the government is working to address these challenges.



Addressing the challenges of pre-primary education in Bangladesh requires a multi-faceted approach. Allocate more resources to pre-primary education to expand access, improve quality, and pay teachers adequately. It can come from both the government budget and international development assistance.



To build more pre-primary schools, especially in underserved areas, and improve existing facilities to provide child-friendly learning environments. Develop and implement a standardized, holistic curriculum that addresses all areas of children's development. This curriculum should be culturally relevant and responsive to the local context.



Investing in pre-service and in-service teacher training to equip teachers with the skills to teach young children effectively. Improve working conditions and pay for teachers to attract and retain qualified professionals.



To increase awareness among parents and communities about the importance of pre-primary education. Encourage parental involvement in children's learning, and provide parents with the skills to support their children's development at home.



It is prioritizing access to quality pre-primary education for children from disadvantaged backgrounds. This may involve targeted interventions encouraging school attendance, such as scholarships or conditional cash transfers.



Strengthening partnerships between the government, NGOs, and international organizations. These partnerships can pool resources, share expertise, and coordinate efforts to improve pre-primary education.



To establish systems to monitor and evaluate pre-primary programs regularly. This can help identify areas of success and areas that need improvement and ensure accountability.Implement and enforce a robust policy framework that supports quality pre-primary education. This can include regulations around teacher qualifications, curriculum, class size, and other factors that influence the quality of education.



Implementing these strategies requires political will, resources, and sustained effort. However, the potential benefits - including better educational outcomes, reduced inequality, and long-term economic gains - make this a worthwhile investment.



Pre-primary education is crucial to a child's cognitive, social, emotional, and physical development. It provides a strong foundation for lifelong learning and contributes significantly to the overall well-being of individuals and societies.



However, several challenges persist, including limited access, especially in rural areas, varying quality of education, inadequate teacher training, insufficient funding, and equity issues. Overcoming these challenges necessitates a multi-faceted approach involving increased investment, improved infrastructure, standardized curriculum, enhanced teacher training, and more parental and community engagement. A particular focus should be placed on equity, ensuring children from disadvantaged backgrounds have equal access to quality pre-primary education.



Partnerships between the government, NGOs, and international organizations are also essential to pool resources, share expertise, and coordinate efforts. Regular monitoring and evaluation and a robust policy framework can ensure accountability and continuous improvement.



Ultimately, investing in pre-primary education is an investment in the future, paving the way for a more equitable, prosperous society. It's a critical task that deserves the concerted effort of all stakeholders in Bangladesh and beyond.



The writer is a researcher and development worker

