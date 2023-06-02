

Molecular breeding can boost crop production more than double



The first innovation was the creation of a semi-dwarf rice variety in the 1960s; the second was the creation of a hybrid rice variety with a three-line or cytoplasmic male sterile system in the 1970s, which resulted in yet another significant increase in average rice yield. Genome editing, a cutting-edge and precise genetic engineering technique that may change a target gene inside an organism's genome, is becoming more and more common in a variety of disciplines, including plant science and crop breeding. Crop enhancement and the characterization of gene function both benefit from genome editing technology. Zinc-finger nucleases (ZFNs), transcription activator-like effect or nucleases (TALENs), and the CRISPR/Cas system are the three forms of genome-editing technologies.



Even though the green revolution considerably increased agricultural output and effectively solved the global food problem since the 1960s, the world faces a new food crisis. Thus, improved crop varieties with better yield potential are urgently needed to address this elegant issue. The most broadly used molecular approaches to improve breeding programs and their application offers a unique prospect for increasing crop yields. The hybridization alone will not suffice to meet future demand for crop production. Biotechnology is a flexible method for creating genotypes that are more productive in agricultural production. CRISPR-Cas9(Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats) gene-editing technology has advanced in maturity and is now being utilized extensively for agricultural enhancement as a result of current developments and improvements. The use of CRISPR/Cas9 enables the rapid development of transgene-free genome-edited plants with the benefits of clarity, high effectiveness, high accuracy, and low cost of production, which considerably aid in the research of gene functions. CRISPR/Cas9 offers precise genetic modification of crop species due to its elevated target programmability, preciseness, and ease of use, providing the chance to generate unique, environmentally friendly systems for agriculture and genetic materials with advantageous features. Genome editing is indeed a revolutionary technology that enables selective or directional breeding. Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer Doudna are awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2020 for discovering one of gene technology's sharpest tools: the CRISPR/Cas9 genetic scissors. Researchers can use these to change the DNA of animals, plants and microorganisms with extremely high precision. This technology has revolutionized the molecular life sciences, brought new opportunities for plant breeding, is contributing to innovative cancer therapies and may make the dream of curing inherited diseases come true.GE crops may be essential to improving nutrition, food security, and safety in agriculture. It has become a potent biotechnology tool that can accurately introduce novel characteristics to crops for improved nutrition and production.

More elite crop cultivars are required for Bangladesh, nevertheless, to address the challenges posed by severe crop loss brought on by pests and diseases, the widespread use of pesticides and chemical fertilizers, and a lack of water and energy. We can modify critical genes in several crops using the CRISPR/cas9 technique. For instance, scientists have discovered various genes that have roles in greater agricultural output, notably plant height, grain number, panicle number, and grain quality of cereal crops. To achieve desired crop yield, we should change how these genes work in our crops. Furthermore, the production efficiency of various high-quality crops, such as rice, fruits, vegetables, oil crops, and tuber crops, may face problems due to the effects of future climate change.



Some cultivars are unable to produce as predicted due to increased salinity and drought, and we need to identify the genes that cause this. Later, we can make changes like knocking out or activating the relevant genes to get our desired crop output. One crop can produce excellent grain but be extremely susceptible to disease or insects, making it difficult to achieve desired yields. We can identify the genes that control how diseases and insects behave, and we can change these genes' functions by knocking them out or activating them using CRISPR. Therefore, it is crucial to understand how key genes work and alter them in order to develop molecular breeding programs that will improve crop productivity by more than doubling.



The writer is a Senior Monitoring and Evaluation Officer Improvement of Nutrition and Reduction of Poverty Through Mushroom Cultivation Project, Department of Agriculture Extension, Khamarbari



Plant growth and food production have been negatively impacted by worldwide warming and changes in the climate. Due to their estimated global losses of 20-40% in food production, plant diseases and pests constitute a severe danger to food security. The current climate change and growing global trade are raising the risk to food security. Because of climate change and growing global trade, they are currently raising the risk to food security. Therefore, reducing these consequences is necessary for crop yields that are sustainable. Molecular breeding is the use of molecular biology methods, frequently in the breeding of plants and animals. The writer is a Senior Monitoring and Evaluation Officer Improvement of Nutrition and Reduction of Poverty Through Mushroom Cultivation Project, Department of Agriculture Extension, Khamarbari