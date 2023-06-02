Five minors among six people drown





HABIGANJ: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Baniachang Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Jatukornapara Village of the upazila in the morning.

The deceased was identified as Kulsuma Akhter, 4, daughter of Md Sultan Mia, a resident of the village.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Kulsuma fell in a pond nearby the house in the morning while she was playing beside it.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Baniachang Police Station (PS) Abu Mohammad Hanif confirmed the incident.

CHUADANGA: Two minor children drowned in a pond in Damurhuda Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

The deceased were identified as Shihab, 7, son of Tariqul Islam, and Hussain, 8, son of Habir, residents of Iswarchandra Village under Darshana Municipality of the upazila.

Darshana PS OC Ferdous Wahid said Shihab and Hussain went missing in a pond in the area at noon while they were taking bath in it.

Later on, locals and the family members rescued them and took to a hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead, the OC added.

CHANDPUR: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Faridganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Tanjina Manha, 3, daughter of Tajul Islam, a resident of Chowmukha area under Dakshin Paikpara Union of the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Tanjina slipped into a pond near her house at around 11 am.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued the child and took to Faridganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

Deceased Iman Ali, 6, was the son of Motiur Rahman, a resident of Baher Kedar Nolduba Village under Kedar Union of the upazila. He was a first grader of Bhatikedi Government Primary School in the area.

Kachakata PS OC Golam Mortoza said the child went to a pond to take a bath after finishing his school without informing his family members, but drowned there.

His unconscious body was, later, taken to a local hospital, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor, the OC added.

KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR: a teenage boy was drowned in the Sandhya River adjacent to his house in Kawkhali Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Mohidul Islam, 17, son of Tarikul Islam, a resident of Chirapara Village under the upazila.

According to locals and the deceased's family members, Mohidul was suffering from epilepsy for time.

However, Mohidul went missing in the Sandhya River at around 12 pm while he was taking a bath in it.

Later on, locals rescued him and took to Kawkhali Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the boy dead.

Physician of the health complex Dr Tawfik Hossain Sourav confirmed the incident, adding that Mohidul died before being taken to the hospital.

