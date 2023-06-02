20 killed, 10 injured in separate road mishaps





FENI: Three people including a couple were killed and two others injured in a road accident in Kazir Dighi area of the district at dawn on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Shimul, 29, and his wife Yasmin, 21, hailed from Homna Upazila; and pickup-van driver Abu Sayeed, 29, son of Baker Mia of Burichang Upazila in Cumilla District.

The injured persons are: Shimul's father-in-law Delwar Hossain, 65, and pickup-van helper Md Sagar, 22.

The accident took place at dawn on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway.

Police rescued six victims from the scene and took them to Feni General Hospital, where three were declared dead.

Physician of the hospital Dr Rayhan Uddin Chowdhury said three succumbed to their injuries and two are in critical state. One left the hospital after receiving first aid.

The bodies were kept at the hospital morgue, Rayhan Uddin added.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chhagalnaiya's Muhuriganj Highway Police Outpost Rashed Khan confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

PANCHAGARH: Four people including an SSC candidate were killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in Debiganj and Sadar upazilas of the district in three days.

Three people were killed and another was injured in a road accident in Debiganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The accident took place in Kalurhat Kathari area under Debiduba Union on the Boda-Debiganj highway in the morning.

The deceased were identified as Touhidul Islam, 35, Amin Sheikh, 48, and Almas Ali, 55, residents of Titopara Village under Boda Municipality in the district.

According to police and local sources, four people were going to Debiganj Upazila Town from Boda riding on a motorcycle in the morning. When they reached Kalurhat Kathari area, the motorcycle lost control over its steering and hit a wood-laden tractor from behind. Two died on the spot and two others injured at that time.

Locals rescued two injured and took them to Debiganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor shifted them to Rangpur Medical College Hospital.

Another person died there while undergoing treatment.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Debiganj PS Mohammad Ali confirmed the incident.

On the other hand, an SSC candidate was killed and another injured in a road accident on the Mirgarh-Fakirer Haat road in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The accident took place in Zatanpukur Lichutola area of the upazila at around 9:30 am.

Deceased Habibur Rahman, 18, was the son of Joynal Abedin and a resident of Mirgarh Paschimpara area under Dhakkamara Union of the upazila. He was an SSC candidate from Mirgarh Mainuddin High School this year.

Quoting locals, police said Habibur along with his friend Shamim was going to attend in a practical examination at Panchagarh Girls High School riding on his motorcycle. On the way, Habibur lost control over the motorbike when they reached Lichutola area and hit a roadside pole. The duo was critically injured at that time.

Locals rescued them and took to emergency department of Panchagarh Adhunik Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Habibur dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy upon their request.

Panchagarh Sadar PS SI Polash Chandra Roy confirmed the incidents, adding that an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this regard.

RUPGANJ, NARAYANGANJ: A man was killed after being crushed under the wheels of a covered van in Rupganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The accident took place in RSPL Factory area near to Rupshi Bus Stand of the upazila at around 2 pm.

The deceased was identified as Tanvir, 30, son of Ali Ahmed, hailed from Jalilpur area of Sunamganj District.

Quoting the witnesses, Rupganj PS SI Sheikh Miraz said a covered van ran over the man when he was working in the factory. He died on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Narayanganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The law enforcers have also seized the van and arrested its driver.

However, legal actions were under process in this regard, the SI added.

CHATTOGRAM: A schoolgirl was killed as a speedy college bus ran over her on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Mirsharai Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The accident took place in Mastan Nagar area of the upazila at around 1:30 pm.

The deceased was identified as Israt Jahan Rima, 10, daughter of Jamal Uddin, a resident of Dakshin Sonapahar area under Ward No. 8 under Jorarganj Union of the upazila. She was a second grader of Hajishwarai Government Primary School.

According to local sources, Rima was returning home after finishing her school at noon. On the way home, a speedy bus of 'Mahajanhat Fazlur Rahman School and College' ran over the child when she was crossing the highway, which left her critically injured.

Locals rescued her and took to Rupganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy upon their request.

Jorarganj PS OC Zahid Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that legal actions would be taken in this regard.

MANDA, NAOGAON: An elderly woman was killed and two others of her family were injured in a road accident on the Jotbazar-Fatehpur road in Manda Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The accident took place in Goyalmanda Sluice Gate intersection in the upazila at around 2 pm.

The deceased was identified as Sanwara Begum, 65, wife of Mansur Rahman and a resident of Haat Kalupara Village under Atrai Upazila of the district.

According to local sources, Sanwara Begum along with her husband Mansur Rahman, their daughter Fulera Begum and grandchild was returning home after visiting a doctor at Prasadpur Bazaar riding on a battery-run auto-rickshaw. On the way, when they reached the area, a speedy paddy-laden tractor coming from the opposite direction hit their vehicle, leaving Sanwara dead on the spot and Mansur and the daughter critically injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Manda Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred Fulera Begum to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital for better treatment.

Police have also seized the tractor, however, its driver and helper managed to flee the scene.

Manda PS OC Nur-E-Alam Siddique confirmed the incident, adding that legal actions were under process in this regard.

SATKHIRA: Two persons have been killed in separate road accidents in the district on Wednesday morning.

The accidents took place in Kazirhat and Shakdah areas on the Satkhira-Jashore road at around 8 am.

The deceased were identified as Mahmud, a resident of Shakdah Village under Kalaroa Upazila, and Tayap Karigar, a trader of Kazirhat area in the district.

Local sources said Mahmud was going towards Kalaroa Town riding on a motorcycle in the morning. He lost control over the steering of the motorcycle and fell on the road, which left him on the spot.

On the other hand, Tayap Karigar was going to Jashore in the morning riding by his motorcycle. On the way, the motorcycle hit hard a roadside tree after losing its control over the steering in Kazirhat area. He died on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Satkhira Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.

Kalaroa PS OC Mostafizur Rahman confirmed the incidents.

BHOLA: Two people including an SSC examinee have been killed in separate road accidents in Char Fasson and Lalmohan upazilas of the district in two days.

A young man was killed in a road accident in Char Fasson Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The accident took place in Chawkbazar area of Zinnagar Union under the upazila at around 9 am.

The deceased was identified as Md Shahin, 23, son of Md Aminul Islam, a resident of Ward No. 8 under the union.

Char Fasson PS OC Md Murad Hossain said Shahin was going to a local Bkash customer service office in the morning riding on a motorcycle. On the way, he fell down on the roadside area as he lost control over the bike. He was critically injured at that time.

Locals rescued him and took to Char Fasson Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) for better treatment, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to the SBMCH.

An unnatural death case was filed in this regard, the OC added.

Meanwhile, an SSC examinee was killed after being hit by a tractor in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Monday evening.

The accident took place in Kishoreganj Village under Farajganj Union of the upazila at around 7 pm.

Deceased Ahsanul Haque Provat, 16, was the son of Monirul Haque Mithu, a resident of the village. He was an SSC candidate of Lalmohan Model Government High School this year.

According to local sources, a speedy goods-laden tractor hit Provat's motorcycle in the evening when he was returning home riding on his motorcycle. He was critically injured at that time.

Locals rescued him and took to Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy upon their request.

Lalmohan PS OC Md Enayet Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this regard.

CHUADANGA: A motorcycle rider was killed as a truck hit his motorcycle in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Shanti Mia, 37, a resident of Kutubpur area of the upazila.

Police and local sources said Shanti Mia was going towards Chuadanga riding by a motorcycle in the morning. On the way, a truck coming from the opposite direction ran over his motorcycle in Chhai Mile area on the Chuadanga-Jhenidah regional road at around 8 am, which left him seriously injured.

Locals quickly rescued him and rushed to Chuadanga Sadar Hospital, where the doctors referred him to Dhaka. Later on, he died on the way to Dhaka at around 11 am.

Chuadanga Sadar PS OC Mahabbur Rahman confirmed the incident.

DHANBARI, TANGAIL: A woman and her daughter were killed and her husband was injured after a pickup van ploughed through their house in Dhanbari Upazila of the district early Tuesday.

The accident took place at around 2 am in Nolla Bazar area on the Tangail-Jamalpur regional road.

Police, however, detained the pickup van driver.

The deceased were identified as Phool Rani, 42, and her daughter Radhika Rani Das, 12, a student of class V.

Ganesh Chandra Ravidas, 45, is undergoing treatment at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.

Dhanbari PS OC M Jashim Uddin said a pickup van ploughed through a roadside house losing control over its steering when the family members were sleeping.

Phool Rani and Radhika Rani died on the spot, while Ganesh was injured critically, the OC added.

BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: A teenage boy was killed after being crushed under the wheels of a covered van on the Mallikbari-Sokhipur regional highway in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Monday noon.

The incident took place in Dakatia Binnaripara area of the upazila at around 1:15 pm.

Deceased Al Amin, 17, was the son of Rafiqul Islam and a resident of Chitalpara Village under Dakatia Union of the upazila.

Quoting locals, police said Al Amin along with his two friends was going towards Sakhipur Upazila at noon riding on a motorcycle. When they reached Binnaripara area, a speedy covered van hit their motorbike coming from the opposite direction and ran over them, which left Al Amin dead on the spot and two others critically injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent the injured to a hospital.

The law enforcers have seized the covered van, however, its driver managed to flee the scene.

Bhaluka Model PS OC Mohammad Kamal Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that legal procedures were under process in this regard.

PATHARGHATA, BARGUNA: A man was killed in a crash in between a motorcycle and bus in Patharghata Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The accident took place in Banshtola area in front of Health and Family Planning Centre at Nachnapara Union of the upazila at around 11:30 am.

The deceased was identified as Kabir Hossain, 47, a resident of Doiatola area under Bamna Upazila.

Quoting locals, police said Kabir was returning home from his in-law's house riding by a motorcycle. On the way, a speedy bus of 'Rafi Paribahan' hit his motorbike coming from the opposite direction, leaving him critically injured.

Locals rescued him and took to Mathbaria Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family.

The law enforcers have seized the bus, however, its driver and helper managed to flee the scene.

Patharghata PS OC Shah Alam Hawlader confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: A young man was killed in a collision in between two trucks on the Parbatipur-Sayedpur highway in Parbatipur Upazila of the district early Monday.

The youth was identified as Zihad, 26, son of Juwel Rana, hailed from Bandighi area in Sadar Upazila of Bogura District.

According to police and local sources, a sand-laden truck was going to Parbatipur from Sayedpur at early hours. On the way, another speedy truck collided head-on with the truck as its driver lost control over the steering, leaving a truck helper critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took him to Rangpur Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Parbatipur Model PS OC Abul Hasnat Khan confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.



A total of 20 people including three women and two schoolgirls have been killed and at least 10 others injured in separate road accidents in 12 districts- Feni, Panchagarh, Narayanganj, Chattogram, Naogaon, Satkhira, Bhola, Chuadanga, Tangail, Mymensingh, Barguna and Dinajpur, in four days.FENI: Three people including a couple were killed and two others injured in a road accident in Kazir Dighi area of the district at dawn on Thursday.The deceased were identified as Shimul, 29, and his wife Yasmin, 21, hailed from Homna Upazila; and pickup-van driver Abu Sayeed, 29, son of Baker Mia of Burichang Upazila in Cumilla District.The injured persons are: Shimul's father-in-law Delwar Hossain, 65, and pickup-van helper Md Sagar, 22.The accident took place at dawn on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway.It was known that a young couple were going to Cumilla with furniture by a pickup-van from Chattogram. When the vehicle reached Kazir Dighi area on the highway, it hit a goods-laden lorry from behind and got twisted.Police rescued six victims from the scene and took them to Feni General Hospital, where three were declared dead.Physician of the hospital Dr Rayhan Uddin Chowdhury said three succumbed to their injuries and two are in critical state. One left the hospital after receiving first aid.The bodies were kept at the hospital morgue, Rayhan Uddin added.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chhagalnaiya's Muhuriganj Highway Police Outpost Rashed Khan confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.PANCHAGARH: Four people including an SSC candidate were killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in Debiganj and Sadar upazilas of the district in three days.Three people were killed and another was injured in a road accident in Debiganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday.The accident took place in Kalurhat Kathari area under Debiduba Union on the Boda-Debiganj highway in the morning.The deceased were identified as Touhidul Islam, 35, Amin Sheikh, 48, and Almas Ali, 55, residents of Titopara Village under Boda Municipality in the district.According to police and local sources, four people were going to Debiganj Upazila Town from Boda riding on a motorcycle in the morning. When they reached Kalurhat Kathari area, the motorcycle lost control over its steering and hit a wood-laden tractor from behind. Two died on the spot and two others injured at that time.Locals rescued two injured and took them to Debiganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor shifted them to Rangpur Medical College Hospital.Another person died there while undergoing treatment.Sub-Inspector (SI) of Debiganj PS Mohammad Ali confirmed the incident.On the other hand, an SSC candidate was killed and another injured in a road accident on the Mirgarh-Fakirer Haat road in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday morning.The accident took place in Zatanpukur Lichutola area of the upazila at around 9:30 am.Deceased Habibur Rahman, 18, was the son of Joynal Abedin and a resident of Mirgarh Paschimpara area under Dhakkamara Union of the upazila. He was an SSC candidate from Mirgarh Mainuddin High School this year.Quoting locals, police said Habibur along with his friend Shamim was going to attend in a practical examination at Panchagarh Girls High School riding on his motorcycle. On the way, Habibur lost control over the motorbike when they reached Lichutola area and hit a roadside pole. The duo was critically injured at that time.Locals rescued them and took to emergency department of Panchagarh Adhunik Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Habibur dead.Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy upon their request.Panchagarh Sadar PS SI Polash Chandra Roy confirmed the incidents, adding that an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this regard.RUPGANJ, NARAYANGANJ: A man was killed after being crushed under the wheels of a covered van in Rupganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.The accident took place in RSPL Factory area near to Rupshi Bus Stand of the upazila at around 2 pm.The deceased was identified as Tanvir, 30, son of Ali Ahmed, hailed from Jalilpur area of Sunamganj District.Quoting the witnesses, Rupganj PS SI Sheikh Miraz said a covered van ran over the man when he was working in the factory. He died on the spot.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Narayanganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.The law enforcers have also seized the van and arrested its driver.However, legal actions were under process in this regard, the SI added.CHATTOGRAM: A schoolgirl was killed as a speedy college bus ran over her on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Mirsharai Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.The accident took place in Mastan Nagar area of the upazila at around 1:30 pm.The deceased was identified as Israt Jahan Rima, 10, daughter of Jamal Uddin, a resident of Dakshin Sonapahar area under Ward No. 8 under Jorarganj Union of the upazila. She was a second grader of Hajishwarai Government Primary School.According to local sources, Rima was returning home after finishing her school at noon. On the way home, a speedy bus of 'Mahajanhat Fazlur Rahman School and College' ran over the child when she was crossing the highway, which left her critically injured.Locals rescued her and took to Rupganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy upon their request.Jorarganj PS OC Zahid Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that legal actions would be taken in this regard.MANDA, NAOGAON: An elderly woman was killed and two others of her family were injured in a road accident on the Jotbazar-Fatehpur road in Manda Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.The accident took place in Goyalmanda Sluice Gate intersection in the upazila at around 2 pm.The deceased was identified as Sanwara Begum, 65, wife of Mansur Rahman and a resident of Haat Kalupara Village under Atrai Upazila of the district.According to local sources, Sanwara Begum along with her husband Mansur Rahman, their daughter Fulera Begum and grandchild was returning home after visiting a doctor at Prasadpur Bazaar riding on a battery-run auto-rickshaw. On the way, when they reached the area, a speedy paddy-laden tractor coming from the opposite direction hit their vehicle, leaving Sanwara dead on the spot and Mansur and the daughter critically injured.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Manda Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred Fulera Begum to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital for better treatment.Police have also seized the tractor, however, its driver and helper managed to flee the scene.Manda PS OC Nur-E-Alam Siddique confirmed the incident, adding that legal actions were under process in this regard.SATKHIRA: Two persons have been killed in separate road accidents in the district on Wednesday morning.The accidents took place in Kazirhat and Shakdah areas on the Satkhira-Jashore road at around 8 am.The deceased were identified as Mahmud, a resident of Shakdah Village under Kalaroa Upazila, and Tayap Karigar, a trader of Kazirhat area in the district.Local sources said Mahmud was going towards Kalaroa Town riding on a motorcycle in the morning. He lost control over the steering of the motorcycle and fell on the road, which left him on the spot.On the other hand, Tayap Karigar was going to Jashore in the morning riding by his motorcycle. On the way, the motorcycle hit hard a roadside tree after losing its control over the steering in Kazirhat area. He died on the spot.Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Satkhira Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.Kalaroa PS OC Mostafizur Rahman confirmed the incidents.BHOLA: Two people including an SSC examinee have been killed in separate road accidents in Char Fasson and Lalmohan upazilas of the district in two days.A young man was killed in a road accident in Char Fasson Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.The accident took place in Chawkbazar area of Zinnagar Union under the upazila at around 9 am.The deceased was identified as Md Shahin, 23, son of Md Aminul Islam, a resident of Ward No. 8 under the union.Char Fasson PS OC Md Murad Hossain said Shahin was going to a local Bkash customer service office in the morning riding on a motorcycle. On the way, he fell down on the roadside area as he lost control over the bike. He was critically injured at that time.Locals rescued him and took to Char Fasson Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) for better treatment, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to the SBMCH.An unnatural death case was filed in this regard, the OC added.Meanwhile, an SSC examinee was killed after being hit by a tractor in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Monday evening.The accident took place in Kishoreganj Village under Farajganj Union of the upazila at around 7 pm.Deceased Ahsanul Haque Provat, 16, was the son of Monirul Haque Mithu, a resident of the village. He was an SSC candidate of Lalmohan Model Government High School this year.According to local sources, a speedy goods-laden tractor hit Provat's motorcycle in the evening when he was returning home riding on his motorcycle. He was critically injured at that time.Locals rescued him and took to Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy upon their request.Lalmohan PS OC Md Enayet Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this regard.CHUADANGA: A motorcycle rider was killed as a truck hit his motorcycle in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.The deceased was identified as Shanti Mia, 37, a resident of Kutubpur area of the upazila.Police and local sources said Shanti Mia was going towards Chuadanga riding by a motorcycle in the morning. On the way, a truck coming from the opposite direction ran over his motorcycle in Chhai Mile area on the Chuadanga-Jhenidah regional road at around 8 am, which left him seriously injured.Locals quickly rescued him and rushed to Chuadanga Sadar Hospital, where the doctors referred him to Dhaka. Later on, he died on the way to Dhaka at around 11 am.Chuadanga Sadar PS OC Mahabbur Rahman confirmed the incident.DHANBARI, TANGAIL: A woman and her daughter were killed and her husband was injured after a pickup van ploughed through their house in Dhanbari Upazila of the district early Tuesday.The accident took place at around 2 am in Nolla Bazar area on the Tangail-Jamalpur regional road.Police, however, detained the pickup van driver.The deceased were identified as Phool Rani, 42, and her daughter Radhika Rani Das, 12, a student of class V.Ganesh Chandra Ravidas, 45, is undergoing treatment at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.Dhanbari PS OC M Jashim Uddin said a pickup van ploughed through a roadside house losing control over its steering when the family members were sleeping.Phool Rani and Radhika Rani died on the spot, while Ganesh was injured critically, the OC added.BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: A teenage boy was killed after being crushed under the wheels of a covered van on the Mallikbari-Sokhipur regional highway in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Monday noon.The incident took place in Dakatia Binnaripara area of the upazila at around 1:15 pm.Deceased Al Amin, 17, was the son of Rafiqul Islam and a resident of Chitalpara Village under Dakatia Union of the upazila.Quoting locals, police said Al Amin along with his two friends was going towards Sakhipur Upazila at noon riding on a motorcycle. When they reached Binnaripara area, a speedy covered van hit their motorbike coming from the opposite direction and ran over them, which left Al Amin dead on the spot and two others critically injured.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent the injured to a hospital.The law enforcers have seized the covered van, however, its driver managed to flee the scene.Bhaluka Model PS OC Mohammad Kamal Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that legal procedures were under process in this regard.PATHARGHATA, BARGUNA: A man was killed in a crash in between a motorcycle and bus in Patharghata Upazila of the district on Monday morning.The accident took place in Banshtola area in front of Health and Family Planning Centre at Nachnapara Union of the upazila at around 11:30 am.The deceased was identified as Kabir Hossain, 47, a resident of Doiatola area under Bamna Upazila.Quoting locals, police said Kabir was returning home from his in-law's house riding by a motorcycle. On the way, a speedy bus of 'Rafi Paribahan' hit his motorbike coming from the opposite direction, leaving him critically injured.Locals rescued him and took to Mathbaria Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family.The law enforcers have seized the bus, however, its driver and helper managed to flee the scene.Patharghata PS OC Shah Alam Hawlader confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: A young man was killed in a collision in between two trucks on the Parbatipur-Sayedpur highway in Parbatipur Upazila of the district early Monday.The youth was identified as Zihad, 26, son of Juwel Rana, hailed from Bandighi area in Sadar Upazila of Bogura District.According to police and local sources, a sand-laden truck was going to Parbatipur from Sayedpur at early hours. On the way, another speedy truck collided head-on with the truck as its driver lost control over the steering, leaving a truck helper critically injured.Locals rescued the injured and took him to Rangpur Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.Parbatipur Model PS OC Abul Hasnat Khan confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.