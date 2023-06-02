Video
Home Countryside

Obituary

Published : Friday, 2 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Our Correspondent

NALITABARI, SHERPUR, June 1: Santos Chandra, freedom fighter (FF) of Gojakurah Village at Morichpuran Union in Nalitabari Upazila of the district, passed away on Wednesday noon. He was 75.

The FF suffering from cancer breathed his last at his own home.

His funeral was held at his home at 5:30pm. He was given the guard of honour dignity by Nalitabari Upazila Nirbahi Officer Christopher Himel Risil.

At that time, Officer-in-Charge (Inquiry) of Nalitabari Police Station Abdul Latif Mia, FFs, local public representatives, and people from all walks of life were present.

He left behind one son and four daughters to mourn his death.



