SADULLAPUR, GAIBANDHA, June 1: A man was crushed under a train in Sadullapur Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.The deceased was identified as Ful Mia, 45, a resident of Nayarhat Village under Sundarganj Upazila.Local sources said the Dhaka-bound Lalmoni Express train from Lalmonirhat ran over the man at around 11 am while he was standing on the side of the rail line near Naldanga Rail Station. He died on the spot.Officer-in-Charge of Bonarpara Railway Police Station Jahangir Alam confirmed the incident.