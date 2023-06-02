Video
Friday, 2 June, 2023
Home Countryside

Training on anti-tobacco held in Pirojpur

Published : Friday, 2 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95
Our Correspondent

PIROJPUR, June 1: A day-long anti-tobacco training was held in the district on Thursday morning.
 
The training course was organized by the district administration in the deputy commissioner's (DC) conference room. It was attended by Md Jahangir Hossain, additional secretary of the Ministry of Health and Family Planning as the chief guest.

The training stressed the need for implementing the tobacco control act and way forward.

District taskforce committee members took part in the training chaired by DC Mohammed Jahedur Rahman.
Superintendent of Police Mohammad Saidur Rahman (PPM-Seba) was the special guest with the slogan 'No Tobacco, Grow Food'.

Among others, Additional DC (General) Madhbi Roy, and Civil Surgeon Dr  Md Hasanaat Yousuf Zaki spoke.


