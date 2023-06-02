Three murdered in three dists







NARSINGDI: Shibpur Upazila Parishad Chairman Harunur Rashid Khan died at a hospital in Dhaka on Wednesday afternoon. His demise comes three months after he was shot by criminals at his residence.



Harunur Rashid, also the former president of Shibpur Upazila Awami League (AL), was shot at his house on Bazar Road in Shibpur Municipality of the district at around 6:15am on February 25 last.

He was initially rushed to Shibpur Upazila Health Complex and later, transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) due to his critical condition. After receiving treatment at the DMCH, he returned home briefly after showing signs of recovery.



However, on May 19, a few days after his return, he fell ill again and was admitted to Evercare Hospital in Dhaka. But after spending 13 days in the ICU, he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday afternoon.



Meanwhile, tension prevailed in the area after the news of Harunur Rashid Khan's death news spread. Supporters of Harunur Khan took to the streets, organizing a protest march, burning tires, and blocking the Dhaka-Narsingdi-Monohardi-Kishoreganj road.



To control the situation, additional police have been deployed at various intersections in the upazila.



Narsingdi District AL President GM Taleb Hossain and other AL leaders expressed deep shock at the death of Harunur Rashid Khan.



NOAKHALI: A local leader of AL, who was shot in Sadar Upazila of the district, died at the DMCH on Monday.



Deceased Md Dulal, 47, was a former vice-president of Underchar Union AL and a former member of the union parishad.



Earlier, on May 25 around 9:15 pm, a gang of miscreants shot him and ran away near Banglabazar of the upazila while he was returning his home riding by a motorcycle. At that time, two associates of Dulal, Hasan and Shahid, fell from the motorcycle and were seriously injured.



Locals rescued them and took to Noakhali General Hospital. Then he was shifted to the DMCH for advanced treatment.



Later on, he died at around 11:15 pm on Monday at the hospital while undergoing treatment four days after the incident.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sudharam Police Station (PS) Anwarul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that legal steps will be taken in this regard.



FARIDPUR: Allegation has been raised against a madrasa teacher for strangling a child for allegedly witnessing his molestation at Madhukhali in the district.



The incident happened at Mohammadia Achia Madrasa and Orphanage in Purbogaragola Village under Madhukhali Upazila on Monday.



Police arrested a madrasa teacher in connection with the incident.



Local and Madhukhali PS sources said Quari teacher Hafez Md Hedayet Ullah raped a child at around 11 am on Sunday at the madrasa. As another child saw it, the teacher then strangled him.



Hedayet Ullah is the son of Mohsin Mia of Perer Char Village under Mohanganj Upazila in Netrakona District, while the deceased 7-year-old Iman Ali Molla was the son of Ridoy Molla of Samashkandi Village under Madhukhali Upazila. The child used to live with his grandparents in Baysodi Village under Raipur Union inthe upazila.



Madhukhali PS OC Md Shahidul Islam said the madrasa president Haji Abdus Salam Mia told him over mobile phone that a child was murdered at Mohammadia Achia Madrasa and Orphanage. The teacher who allegedly murdered the child could not be found.



Later at around 12:30pm, teacher Hedayet Ullah was detained with another child in Majhkandi area on the Dhaka-Khulna highway under Raipur Union in Madhukhali Upazila. Under questioning, he confessed his involvement in the killing.



The OC said it was being anticipated that the child was strangled as he saw rape of another child.

The body of the deceased was sent to Faridpur Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.



