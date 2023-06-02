Video
Home Countryside

Seminar on Press Council Act held in Natore

Published : Friday, 2 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Our Correspondent


NATORE, June 1: Chairman of Bangladesh Press Council (BPC) Justice M Nizamul Haque Nasim on Wednesday said, the Press Council was constituted for development of healthy journalism.

The BPC head came up with this view while exchanging views with local journalists at a seminar on 'Press Council Act-1974 and Information Rights Act-2009 and its code of conduct. The seminar was organized in the Natore Circuit House.  
Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibar Rahaman had introduced the Press Council Act on February 14, 1974 in order to evaluate news media and journalists, he added.

He further said, this act is the most ancient in Asia Continent. Not only that a wage board was also formed at that time.

The present government has made it more suitable adjusting the present time, the BPC head maintained.
 
The council is preparing an information database so that they can work with honour, he said again.
 
He advised journalists to be honest, fair and courageous in gathering, reporting and interpreting information.

Abu Naser Bhuiyan, deputy commissioner (DC) presided over the seminar.  

Md Masud Khan, secretary of BPC, presented a keynote paper at the seminar.

Among others, Md Masudur Rahaman, ADC (General), Muhammad Ali, district information officer, and Md Nasim Ahmed, officer-in-Charge of Sadar Police Station, spoke at the seminar.


