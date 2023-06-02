Video
Crackdown on party only adding to our vote bank: Imran

Published : Friday, 2 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104

LAHORE, June 1: Former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the crackdown initiated against the PTI in light of the May 9 demonstrations has the opposite of the desired effect, as all it was "doing is adding to sympathy for [the] PTI and increasing its vote bank".

In a series of tweets, the PTI chairman lashed out at the government for forcing the party members to quit the PTI and shared 'self-explanatory' videos of a former lawmaker as evidence for these 'forced divorces'.

In a couple of videos of former PTI MPA Saleem Sarwar Jorra, the party leader could be seen complaining that the law enforcement agencies were not allowing him to seek treatment at a          hospital.

In a video, PTI former MPA Saleem Sarwar Jorra explained that the doctors at Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital, Gujrat, had advised him to undergo a surgical procedure in the morning but later they wanted to discharge him from the hospital under alleged pressure.

In another video, the PTI leader was being pushed to board an ambulance as he chanted slogans: "Imran Khan Zindabad" and "I love you, Imran Khan".

Sharing the videos, the PTI chief wrote on his Twitter handle that these videos were "self-explanatory that the fascist government was implementing forced divorces through every shameless means possible". He said these 'fascist tactics' would also widen the gulf between the people of Pakistan and the state institutions.    �DAWN



