Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 2 June, 2023, 12:19 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

India, Nepal PMs pledge to ramp up energy, economic cooperation

Aim to take India-Nepal ties to Himalayan heights: Modi

Published : Friday, 2 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103

NEW DELHI, June 1: The leaders of India and Nepal pledged Thursday to enhance cooperation on energy and economic projects, as New Delhi seeks to counter Beijing's increasing influence in Kathmandu.

Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal arrived in India on Wednesday, on his first foreign trip since returning to power last year.

The Himalayan nation has traditionally done a balancing act between New Delhi and Beijing, but analysts believe Indian influence has dwindled as China's investments have grown significantly.

Meanwhile, India and Nepal will strive to take their bilateral ties to Himalayan heights and resolve all matters, including the boundary issue, in this spirit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today after holding wide-ranging talks with his Nepalese counterpart Pushpakamal Dahal 'Prachanda'.

In his media statement after the meeting, PM Modi said he and Prachanda have taken many important decisions to make the partnership between the two countries a "super hit" in the future.

Following the talks, PM Modi and Prime Minister 'Prachanda' jointly launched several infrastructure projects.

The two sides also signed seven agreements to boost cooperation in several areas including trade and energy.

The two leaders virtually inaugurated integrated check posts at Rupaidiha in India and Nepalgunj in Nepal. They also virtually flagged off a cargo train from Bathnaha in Bihar to Nepal custom yard.

"We will continue to strive to take our relationship to Himalayan heights. And in this spirit, we will resolve all the issues, be it boundary related or any other issue," PM Modi said in presence of Prime Minister 'Prachanda'.

To further strengthen cultural and religious ties, PM 'Prachanda' and I decided that projects related to the Ramayana circuit should be expedited, he added.

Nepal is important for India in the context of its overall strategic interests in the region, and the leaders of the two countries have often noted the age-old "Roti Beti" relationship which refers to cross-border marriages between people of the two countries.

The country shares a border of over 1,850 km with five Indian states - Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Land-locked Nepal relies heavily on India for the transportation of goods and services.

Nepal's access to the sea is through India, and it imports a predominant proportion of its requirements from and through India. The India-Nepal Treaty of Peace and Friendship of 1950 forms the bedrock of the special relations between the two countries.     �AFP, PTI


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Putin overshadows BRICS talks as S Africa mulls arrest warrant options
US debt ceiling bill passes House with broad bipartisan support
Crackdown on party only adding to our vote bank: Imran
India, Nepal PMs pledge to ramp up energy, economic cooperation
Jaishankar meets Lavrov in S Africa
New truce, new battles in Sudan as civilians remain trapped
Mamata seeks Centre's permission to visit violence-hit Manipur
Imran Khan gets bail on new charge of abetting violence: Lawyer


Latest News
Woman killed in B'baria road crash
President off to Turkey to attend Erdogan's installation ceremony
Lightning kills boy in Kishoreganj
Six La Liga teams battling to beat drop on final day
Mother, two sons killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in Ctg
Taylor Swift fans report 'amnesia' following Eras show
Two killed as truck overturns on Dhaka-Chattogram highway
Ten injured in CU BCL infighting
One killed in Shyamoli building fire
As Messi rumours swirl, an Argentine takes charge in Miami
Most Read News
Samrat can go abroad for treatment
Child pornography: Youth held on Google's information
Finance Minister places Tk 7.61 lakh crore budget in JS
By-election to Dhaka-17 seat on July 17
Erdogan, PM Hasina vow to take Dhaka-Ankara ties to new height
Deal signed with Qatar to get additional 1.5 million tons LNG per year
Proposed budget will help build Smart Bangladesh: Quader
Couple among three killed in Feni road accident
Budget is unrealistic: CPD
Proposed budget is for looting, laundering money in smart way: Amir Khasru
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft