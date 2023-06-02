Jaishankar meets Lavrov in S Africa





CAPETOWN, June 1: Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the BRICS Ministerial in Cape Town, South Africa.The meeting comes when the West is constantly trying to make India pick sides in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.Earlier on May 21, PM Modi met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima and assured him to resolve the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv. This was the first meeting between the two leaders since the Russia-Ukraine conflict that began on February 24 last year.External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar is on an official visit to African countries, South Africa and Namibia from June 1 to 6 June 2023.The EAM is visiting South Africa to participate in the BRICS Foreign Ministers meeting being held in Capetown.Besides attending the meeting he will also hold a bilateral meeting with his South African counterpart Naledi Pandor. �ANI